Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State: Schedule, odds and how to watch the Camellia Bowl

The 2023 Camellia Bowl will be one of seven great bowl games on Saturday, December 23 to satiate our football appetites. This year's edition will feature the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6; 5-3 in conference) taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6; 4-4 in conference).

While these teams may have the same record, their strength of schedule could be the determining factor in this game. Each of the Red Wolves' six losses this season came against bowl teams. The Huskies have four losses against non-bowl opponents this year. With that in mind, it's hard to bet against Arkansas State, right? Well, there's also the fact that the Huskies are 6-0 this season when they out-rush their opponents. Arkansas State has one of the worst rushing defenses in the country. They ranked 115th among FBS schools in opponent rush yards (2206) and have allowed 4.76 yards per rush on the season as well as 21 rushing touchdowns.

So, who has the advantage? It's anyone's guess really. Here's how to watch these teams duke it out.

How to watch 2023 Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Where: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Time: 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV, Sling TV

Catch the game: Stream the 2023 Camellia Bowl with Fubo

2023 Camellia Bowl: Huskies vs. Red Wolves lines, betting trends

The Red Wolves are favorites to defeat the Huskies, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds:

Spread: Arkansas State (-3)

Moneyline: Arkansas State (-160); Northern Illinois (+135)

Over/under: 53.5

