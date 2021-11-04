Northern Illinois’ Trayvon Rudolph has 309 receiving yards in wild loss to Kent State
There was some wild, wild MACtion on Wednesday night.
Northern Illinois saw its undefeated mark in the conference erased after 5 victories in a 52-47 defeat at Kent State. The schools combined for 1,345 yards of total offense.
Northern Illinois receiver Trayvon Rudolph had 14 receptions for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rudolph, a freshman, came into the game with 18 catches for 330 yards.
Look at the speed by Trayvon Rudolph! NIU only needs 1 play to go 75 yards for the TD. Great downfield throw by Rocky Lombardi to Rudolph, who beats 2 Kent State defenders.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS 14
KENT STATE 3
— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) November 4, 2021
The Huskies lost their top receiver, Tyrice Richie, to injury early in the game.
The receiving yards by Rudolph — a school record — made up most of the 532 passing yards Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi threw for before having to exit the game in the fourth quarter after being hit on a targeting penalty by a Golden Flashes defender.
NIU's Trayvon Rudolph has broken the school's single game record for receiving yards in a game with 275 on 12 catches. Record previously held by Sam Hurd versus Central MIchigan on 11-5-05.
— NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) November 4, 2021
Lombardi was 33-of-57 with the trio of TDs to Rudolph. Jay Ducker rushed for 101 yards and 2 TDs for the Huskies
Kent State QB Dustin Crum was 20-of-30 for 322 yards and 2 TDs.
The Golden Flashes had a pair of running backs go over 100 yards and one receiver break the century mark.