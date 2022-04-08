Northern Illinois RB Clint Ratkovich believed to have torn ACL at Packers’ local day

Northern Illinois fullback/running back Clint Ratkovich injured his knee during a workout at a Packers’ local day in Green Bay, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports. The injury is believed to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Ratkovich confirmed his injury in a tweet quoting Brugler’s: “Unfortunately true. I just want to thank the @packers and their staff for being so caring and helpful. The Rat will be back stronger and faster than ever, and that’s a promise.”

Ratkovich was graded as a potential day three draft choice or priority free agent, so the injury could affect his draft stock since he will miss most if not all of his rookie season.

Ratkovich played 14 games last season and had 120 touches for 585 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He began his career at Western Illinois, playing 35 games and rushing for 429 yards and three touchdowns and catching 128 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns.

