Advertisement

Northern Illinois kicker scores touchdown on brilliant fake field goal

Barry Werner
·1 min read
1

Time to pull out every trick now that it is bowl season.

Northern Illinois did just that on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State.

A wonderful fake field goal turned into a TD for the Huskies.

The play went for 32 yards as Tom Foley gets credit for the TD pass to kicker Kanon Woodill.

The trick play made it 21-7 in the second quarter en route to a 21-13 lead for NIU at the half.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire