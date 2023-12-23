Northern Illinois kicker scores touchdown on brilliant fake field goal

Time to pull out every trick now that it is bowl season.

Northern Illinois did just that on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State.

A wonderful fake field goal turned into a TD for the Huskies.

The play went for 32 yards as Tom Foley gets credit for the TD pass to kicker Kanon Woodill.

Northern Illinois ran a fake FG and their kicker scored a 32 Yard TD Bowl season has peaked😍 pic.twitter.com/I9QjvT7gLt — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 23, 2023

The trick play made it 21-7 in the second quarter en route to a 21-13 lead for NIU at the half.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire