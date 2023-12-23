Northern Illinois kicker scores touchdown on brilliant fake field goal
Time to pull out every trick now that it is bowl season.
Northern Illinois did just that on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State.
A wonderful fake field goal turned into a TD for the Huskies.
The play went for 32 yards as Tom Foley gets credit for the TD pass to kicker Kanon Woodill.
The trick play made it 21-7 in the second quarter en route to a 21-13 lead for NIU at the half.