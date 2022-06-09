Northern Illinois Huskies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Northern Illinois Huskies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Northern Illinois Huskies Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | NIU Schedule

CJ Brown, S Soph.

The 5-11, 192-pounder made 11 tackles in his true freshman season, and followed it up with a team-high 107 tackles with an interception, one broken up pass, one sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss with a touchdown. He earned First Team All-MAC honors at his safety spot.

Trayvon Rudolph, WR Soph.

5-10, 182. 65 catches, 1,124 yards (17.3 ypc), 7 TD (all TDs last year), 8 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD. 48 kickoff returns for 1,140 yards (23.8 avg), 1 TD in two seasons. Two-time Second Team All-MAC

Jordan Gandy, CB Jr.

5-10, 182. Former South Dakota State transfer. 94 tackles, 1 INT, 17 broken up passes, 3.5 TFL in two seasons at NIU. 2020 Second Team All-MAC

Kyle Pugh, LB Sr.

6-0, 226. Going into his eighth year after suffering an injury before last season and having other injuries in his career. 188 tackles, 3 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries in five seasons. 2020 Third Team All-MAC, 2018 Second Team All-MAC

Nolan Potter, OT Jr.

6-6, 308. Pro prospect going into his second season as the starter at right tackle. Second Team All-MAC

James Ester, NT Soph.

6-3, 295. 43 tackles, 3 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes in three yards. Second Team All-MAC

Logan Zschemitz, OG Soph.

6-3, 319. Third Team All-MAC, who started last season at right guard. Going into his third season as the starter.

Rocky Lombardi, QB Sr.

6-3. 227. 159-332 (48%), 1,902 yards, 11 TD, 14 INT, 166 rushing yards in three years at Michigan State. 200-of-343 (58%), 2,597 yards, 15 TD, 8 INT, 473 rushing yards, 9 TD last year at NIU.

Devonte O’Malley, DE/DT Soph.

6-2, 276. 22 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in two seasons

Harrison Waylee, RB Soph.

5-10, 197. 208 carries, 1,030 yards (5 ypc), 5 catches, 9 yards, 1 TD in two seasons

