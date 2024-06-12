Northern grad Easton Rhoten named All-MD Juco

Jun. 12—McHENRY — Four area junior college baseball players were named to the All-Maryland Juco conference teams it was announced on Tuesday.

Northern graduate and Garrett College freshman Easton Rhoten was an honorable mention selection.

Rhoten slashed .354/.441/.466 for Garrett.

He recorded 57 hits, 13 ending in doubles which were both in the top 20.

As a senior at Northern, he was a first-team All-Area outfielder.

In his final season as a Husky, he hit .343 with seven doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs.

Nasir Mendez from Allegany College and Colby Schmitz of Garrett College were second-team selections.

Brady Gavula of ACM was also an honorable mention pick.

Mendez slashed .435/.551/.754 for the Trojans.

He was second in MD Juco in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Mendez was fourth with nine home runs and 59 RBIs.

He drew 34 walks which was fifth-best while his 60 hits were seventh-best.

Schmitz slashed .352/.426/.673 for the Lakers.

Schmitz launched 11 home runs which was fifth best in MD Juco.

He was top 10 in the conference for slugging percentage, total bases (107) and games played (53).

Gavula slashed .348/.418/.523 for Allegany.

Gavula was top 20 in hits (54), home runs (6), RBIs (35) and total bases (81).