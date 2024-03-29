Northern edges Hancock; Frankfort, Moorefield roll

Mar. 29—HANCOCK — Behind a complete-game performance by Cole Folk, Northern defeated Hancock, 4-1, on Thursday evening.

The Huskies (2-0) scored a run each in the first, second, third and seventh innings, more than enough offense for Folk, who allowed just one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in an 85-pitch complete game.

Liam Stewart and Jacob Chambers had RBI singles for the Huskies, and Wally Brands, Luke Ross and Caleb Hinebaugh also hit safely.

Both Northern and Hancock finished with five hits. Brooks Norris doubled and singled for the Panthers, and Blaire Ray added an RBI base knock.

"It was a little frustrating at the plate for us as it was one of those nights where we hit several balls hard but right at them and they made the plays and we left some guys on, but that is baseball," Northern head coach Phil Carr said.

"Folk had great command and was very efficient on the mound. He didn't walk a batter and worked ahead of the hitters all night. He was also backed by solid defense."

Logan Trumpower took the loss despite an impressive showing against last year's Class 1A state semifinalists, throwing into the seventh inning.

Northern is at Albert Gallatin on Saturday at noon.

Frankfort, Moorefield rout Indians

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Frankfort and Moorefield both rolled to run-rule victories at Berkeley Springs Thursday.

The Falcons (2-2) scored seven runs in the first and 10 in the second as part of a 22-0 rout in five innings. Frankfort racked up 15 base hits, and Berkeley Springs made 13 errors.

Uriah Cutter went 3 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored, Lanson Orndorf went 4 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, Jett McCullough doubled twice, Jaxon Hare was 2 for 3, Jesus Perdew ended 2 for 4, Jacob Nething scored four runs and Cam Lynch crossed home thrice.

Lynch pitched two scoreless, Cutter got the win tossing two scoreless in relief, and Nething blanked the Indians in the fifth.

Moorefield stayed perfect on the year with a 16-2 rout of Berkeley Springs in six innings.

Adam Landes, Alex Miller and Cyrus Kump doubled for the Yellow Jackets, and Landes, Tyson Arnold, Miller, Oliver Crites and Kump all had multi-hit days.

Moorefield out-hit the Indians 13-2 and won despite making seven errors to just one for Berkeley Springs.

Freshman Kail Greenwalt got the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched with six strikeouts and no walks. Kurt Sager got the final two outs.

Frankfort's game at Southern scheduled for Friday was postponed to April 22. Its next contest is in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday against Chester (New York).

Moorefield was at East Hardy on Friday and hosts the Cougars on Wednesday at 6 p.m.