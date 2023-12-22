Northern Colorado's best: The Coloradoan's 2023 All-Area high school football team

As the calendar year winds down, it's a good time to look back.

The 2023 Fort Collins-area high school football season featured Windsor's quarterfinal playoff run, Wellington's unbeaten regular season, Fort Collins' Canvas Classic dramatic walk-off win and Fossil Ridge's third straight playoff appearance.

It meant plenty of outstanding players and performances and some tough calls at nearly every position.

Here is our 2023 All-Area Team, as determined by The Coloradoan sports staff.

Note: This list includes players from Fort Collins' four 5A schools, Windsor in 4A and Timnath and Wellington in 2A.

Player of the Year: Mikey Munn, FS/QB, Windsor

Windsor's Mikey Munn (41) evades a tackle during a high school football game against Fossil Ridge at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Sept. 14. The SaberCats won 35-30.

Munn was simply sensational this season, doing it all for a Windsor squad that won 10 games and made the 4A quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

The safety continued his defensive dominance with 78 tackles, 12 interceptions (two pick sixes) and two fumble recoveries. The Wizards also utilized him as a wildcat quarterback down the stretch, and he amassed over 600 total yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with three kickoff return touchdowns.

It was a legendary senior sendoff for Windsor's do-everything leader, and it earned him 4A first team all-state honors.

Quarterback

Tanner Gray, Wellington

Wellington's Tanner Gray (4) scores a touchdown during a high school football game against Timnath at home on Sept. 15 in Wellington. The Eagles won 50-14.

Gray was the Eagles' heartbeat as they put together a remarkable 9-0 regular season in the school's second year.

While he could sling the ball, Wellington mainly relied on Gray's big frame to spur its trademark physical rushing attack.

The 2A all-state honorable mention ran for 1,069 yards, averaged 8.4 yards per carry and totaled 23 touchdowns with over 1,500 total yards while playing both ways.

Honorable mentions: Nick Kubat (Fossil Ridge), Justin Cranford (Fort Collins)

Running back

Colton Pawlak, Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge's Colton Pawlak (2) celebrates after a touchdown during a high school football game against Windsor at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Sept. 14, 2023. The SaberCats won 35-30.

Pawlak is a household name at this point, and he followed up a breakout sophomore year with a stellar junior campaign.

Despite sharing time with Jake Toshcoff in a Fossil Ridge offense that had options galore, he still piled up over 1,100 total yards (955 rushing) with 13 touchdowns behind his shifty running style.

Brady Lichtenberg, Windsor

Windsor football's senior running back Brady Lichtenberg (34) rushes up the field against Fort Collins on Sept. 8 at PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Lichtenberg was the Wizards' backfield anchor all season and converted numerous short-yardage situations with his powerful legs.

The senior ran for 1,484 yards (7 yards/carry) with 11 touchdowns as Windsor bowled over opponents for 33 points per game, earning him a 4A all-state honorable mention.

Honorable mentions: Cash Altschwager (Wellington), Abe Chatila (Rocky Mountain), Jake Toshcoff (Fossil Ridge), Sam Cooper (Windsor)

Wide receiver

Marcus Mozer, Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge's Marcus Mozer (3) makes a catch during a high school football game against Windsor at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Sept. 14. The SaberCats won 35-30.

Mozer finally got his turn after the departure of several talented skill position players, and he made an immediate impact for the SaberCats as a 5A all-state honorable mention.

The junior wideout was a big-play machine, averaging 17.4 yards per catch and scoring 10 offensive TDs with over 1,000 total yards. For good measure, he also had nearly 500 kickoff return yards and two scores.

Joe Cottingham, Fort Collins

Fort Collins football senior wide receiver Joe Cottingham fist pumps to the crowd after scoring a tying touchdown against crosstown rival Rock Mountain on Sept. 29 at French Field.

Cottingham was another big-play threat with his leaping ability out wide, helping Fort Collins' offense find a rhythm during the season.

The senior hauled in 55 catches for 752 yards and eight touchdowns and provided a go-to target for first-year Lambkins starting QB Justin Cranford.

Levi Hermsen, Fort Collins

Fort Collins football's junior wide receiver Levi Hermsen (1) is lifted up by his teammate after scoring a touchdown against crosstown rival Fossil Ridge during the Canvas Classic at Canvas Stadium on Oct. 6.

Hermsen was a utility specialist for the Lambkins, scoring touchdowns on the ground, as a receiver and on kick returns.

The junior formed a formidable 1-2 punch with Cottingham through the air, catching 57 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: Tripp Thomas and Gavyn Helm (Windsor), Charlie Sparks (Rocky Mountain), Harley Schmidt (Fossil Ridge), Davis Payne (Timnath)

Tight end

Colton Mills-Younger, Poudre

Poudre's Colton Mills-Younger (47) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Aug. 1.

The senior standout was often Poudre's only consistent threat in the receiving game, peeling off the line to catch 44 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

His big catch radius helped the Impalas' pair of green QBs, who could trust Mills-Younger to go up and make a play. He was also involved in all three phases, playing a strong defensive end and also handling Poudre's kicking duties.

Honorable mentions: Dmarco Sanchez-Ferguson (Fort Collins), Wes Stefanski (Poudre), Jackson Barker (Timnath)

Offensive line

Gage Ginther, Fossil Ridge

Gage Ginther (78) leads the Fossil Ridge Sabercats out against the Loveland Red Wolves in the season opener at Ray Patterson Field in Loveland on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Tennessee signee is already on campus in Knoxville for bowl preparation, but he finished a great career with a 5A first team all-state season as Colorado's No. 1 recruit.

The left tackle opened massive running lanes for Pawlak and Toshcoff and helped first-year QB Nick Kubat ease into the system under new coach Chris Tedford as the SaberCats offense compiled over 4,000 total yards and 30 points per game.

Zeb Merriam, Windsor

Windsor's Zeb Merriam is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Merriam is a menace on the mat as a standout wrestler, and it absolutely translates to the gridiron.

From his guard position, the senior was a bulldozer for the Wizards' potent rushing attack, opening up holes that allowed Windsor backs to rush for over 3,300 yards and a whopping 43 TDs.

Kaiden Major, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain's Kaiden Major (79) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Major was a stabilizing force for a Rocky line that had to replace three standouts, including four-star recruit Ethan Thomason.

The Lobos' rushing attack barely missed a beat, as running back Abe Chatila again earned all-conference honors largely running left behind Major at guard.

Pierce Decker, Poudre

The Impalas' sophomore will be a top area lineman moving forward and already showed a strong presence this fall.

Decker used his lankier, athletic frame to get to the second level and open gaps for a fresh set of Poudre skill players from the tackle position.

Mason Bandhauer, Fort Collins

The Fort Collins area always has great offensive lineman, and, like Decker, Bandhauer will be another good one for years to come.

The sophomore was solid at left tackle from the jump, helping the Lambkins' offense make some highlight plays down the field.

Honorable mentions: Michael DeLap and Zak Feltz (Rocky Mountain), Colter Junker (Poudre), Ezra Batjargal (Wellington), Brayden Luckeroth (Windsor), Brennan Roper (Fossil Ridge)

Defensive line

Michael DeLap, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain's Michael DeLap (54) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The senior DeLap was a standout on both lines but he was especially strong at defensive end, capable of a quick edge rush or fending off blockers in the run game.

He was an anchor for a Lobos squad that relied on its defense to keep them in games.

Bryson Pendleton, Windsor

Windsor football's senior defensive lineman Bryson Pendleton (40) tackles Fort Collins quarterback Justin Cranford on Sept. 8 at PSD Stadium in Timnath.

The Windsor senior could play inside on four-man fronts or defensive end in 3-4 looks. Either way, he lived in the backfield for a defense full of playmakers.

Pendleton had 58 tackles (10 for loss), six sacks and 12 QB hurries for a unit that pitched two shutouts and allowed just 8 points per game in league play.

Gage Decklever, Fossil Ridge

Decklever is slightly undersized for an interior defensive lineman. But he used the athleticism to his advantage, beating slow-footed offensive guards on stunts and stretching runs out by shutting open gaps.

The senior made 31 tackles (five for loss) with three sacks and four QB hurries, strong numbers for a defensive tackle.

Julius Olivo, Wellington

Wellington's Julius Olivo (85) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Olivo already plays big as a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore, and he manhandled plenty of 2A linemen this season.

Playing opposite of Gray at the other end spot, teams had to pick their poison. Olivo took advantage with 39 tackles (6 for loss) with six sacks and 12 QB hurries.

Honorable mentions: Brody VanCleave (Poudre), Quincy Elmore (Fort Collins), Mason Griffin (Fossil Ridge), Tanner Gray (Wellington), Cade Geist (Timnath)

Linebackers

Brock Paquet, Windsor

The Wizards were relentless on defense, and Paquet was at the center of it as a team captain.

The senior was seemingly in on every tackle, finishing second in Class 4A with 146 tackles (10 for loss) and adding three sacks.

Evan Griffiths, Poudre

Poudre High School football player Evan Griffiths stops Castle View running back Aaron Perry behind the line of scrimmage during their game at French Field in Fort Collins on Sept. 2, 2022.

Griffiths capped a stellar Poudre career with a prolific senior campaign. A quick first step allowed him to track down plays to the boundary and stop QB scrambles before they could turn upfield.

The Impalas' linebacker leader finished with 74 tackles (12 for loss) with two sacks in just eight games.

Gio Marconi, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain football senior linebacker Gio Marconi (34) celebrates with teammates after recovering a game-winning fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against crosstown rival Fort Collins on Sept. 29 at French Field.

Marconi has been a mainstay on Rocky's nasty defense, and his senior campaign was no different.

The linebacker made numerous game-changing plays, including a virtuoso effort in a win over Fort Collins that included a fumble recovery for a touchdown and the game-sealing interception.

Rylen Renton, Windsor

Windsor football's senior linebacker Rylen Renton (33) chases down Fort Collins quarterback Justin Cranford on Sept. 8 at PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Renton was every bit as prolific as his running mate, nearly matching Paquet with 140 tackles and posting team bests in solo tackles (70), tackles for loss (14) and forced fumbles (3).

His versatility in pass coverage complemented a full-speed-ahead style in stopping the run and allowed Windsor to move players around on every level of defense.

Honorable mentions: Conner Vicars (Fossil Ridge), Kaden Souders (Fort Collins), Bradon Meyer (Poudre), Tyler Shaffer (Wellington), Henry Jones (Windsor), Luke Christen (Fossil Ridge), Miles Hall (Rocky Mountain)

Defensive backs

Mikey Munn, Windsor

Windsor's Mikey Munn (41) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Munn became an all-around star this season, but he was valuable as ever patrolling the middle of the field at free safety.

He picked off 12 passes (four multi-interception games) and returned two for a touchdown to go along with six pass breakups.

Cash Altschwager, Wellington

Wellington's Cash Altschwager (5) shakes a tackle in a high school football game against Timnath at home on Sept. 15 in Wellington. The Eagles won 50-14.

The junior two-way star could have easily made this list at running back, with 14 rushing touchdowns.

But he was also a rangy defensive back who came up clutch with five interceptions in Wellington's final four regular season games and had 50 total tackles despite missing games early.

Ryan Vandever, Poudre

Poudre's Ryan Vandever (27) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

On a defense full of sound tacklers and physical players, Vandever was arguably the Impalas' leader.

The senior led Poudre in tackles from the safety spot with 104 while also grabbing two interceptions and coordinating coverage for the Impalas.

Joel Lopez, Fort Collins

Fort Collins' Joel Lopez is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Lopez provided one of the most thrilling moments of the season, kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Fossil Ridge in the Canvas Classic.

But he was also an all-around standout with his play at defensive back, leading Fort Collins with 112 tackles (2.5 for loss) and two interceptions as a speedy safety.

Honorable mentions: Matt Jimenez (Poudre), Owen Wind (Fossil Ridge), Nolan Migdal (Fort Collins), Syncere Gonzales (Timnath), Lincoln Dalton (Wellington)

Kicker

Gavyn Helm, Windsor

Windsor football's senior kicker Gavyn Helm (19) attempts a PAT against Fort Collins on Sept. 8 at PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Helm was about as sure-footed as they come at the high school level, making 46 of 50 extra points and eight of 12 field goals, including five over 30 yards with a long of 46.

He was also a legitimate weapon as the kickoff specialist, booting 33 touchbacks in 63 kicks and averaging over 60 yards per attempt.

Honorable mentions: Alex Kolczak (Timnath), Valentin Goertz (Fossil Ridge), Colton Mills-Younger (Poudre)

Punter

Danny Krieger, Rocky Mountain

Krieger is a strong placekicker himself and again excelled as a punter in his senior season, often flipping field position for a Rocky team that struggled to consistently move the ball early.

The four-star punter has strong mechanics, allowing him to kick with high hang time or roll out for rugby punts with line-drive angles.

Honorable mentions: Joel Lopez (Fort Collins), Gavyn Helm (Windsor)

Punt/kick returner

Levi Hermsen (Fort Collins)

Fort Collins football's junior wide receiver Levi Hermsen (1) eyes a hole in the defense against crosstown rival Fossil Ridge during the Canvas Classic at Canvas Stadium on Oct. 6.

There were several strong contenders here, but Hermsen was simply electric in the open field.

He returned three kickoffs for a touchdown while averaging 33 yards per return and consistently gave Fort Collins good field position.

Honorable mentions: Mikey Munn (Windsor), Marcus Mozer (Fossil Ridge)

