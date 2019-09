Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview Washington State's Week 2 battle with Northern Colorado in Pullman. The Cougars are coming off a dominating 58-7 win over New Mexico State and looking to start 2-0 for the third consecutive season. Watch the game at 2 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad