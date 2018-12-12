Northern Colorado roars to 118-52 win for 6th victory

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) -- Jordan Davis scored 24 points and Trent Harris added 21 as Northern Colorado roared out to an early lead on its way to an 118-52 victory over Division III Johnson & Wales (Colo.) on Tuesday night.

Northern Colorado set a school record for largest margin of victory at 66 points.

Davis was 10 of 16 from the floor and Harris drained 4 of 8 from long range, making 8 of 14 field goals. Bodie Hume scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Jonah Radebaugh had 16 points and Matej Drgon chipped in 14 points for the Bears (6-1). Northern Colorado's only loss was to Texas Tech on Nov. 24.

The Bears shot 62 percent (46 of 74) from the floor while limiting Johnson & Wales to 20-of-59 shooting (34 percent). Northern Colorado also hit 16 of 32 from long range.

The Bears dominated the first half, taking a 55-19 lead into the break on Matt Johnson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Bailey Stephens led the Wildcats with 13 points.