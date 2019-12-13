Northern Colorado hires former NFL WR (and Christian's dad) Ed McCaffrey as head coach

Former Denver Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey will move from coaching high school football to coaching college football. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Northern Colorado is giving former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey his first college head coaching opportunity.

The former Broncos wide receiver and father of Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was announced as the Bears’ new head coach on Thursday. McCaffrey has spent the last two seasons coaching high school football in Colorado as his Valor Christian team has gone 24-2.

“I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their Head Football Coach,” McCaffrey wrote in another Instagram post. “Thank you to President Andy Feinstein and Director of Athletics Darren Dunn for the opportunity to lead this football program. The University of Northern Colorado has a great reputation for both academics and athletics that attracts a diverse group of talented student athletes. I look forward to immersing myself into the Bears family and coaching young men to be strong leaders on and off the field. Let's bring championship football back to UNC!

McCaffrey will be officially introduced at a press conference on Friday. He replaces Earnest Collins as the team’s head coach. Northern Colorado was 2-10 in 2019 and Collins had a career record of 28-72 at the FCS program, though the Bears got their first two winning seasons at the FCS level under his watch.

McCaffrey won two Super Bowls with Broncos

When you’re a struggling FCS program, it’s not the worst idea to make a splash if you’re going to go with an unconventional hire. Especially when it’s a guy who played in the NFL, has two sons that played in the NFL and has two other sons currently playing college football.

McCaffrey had a 13-year career in the NFL and spent the final nine seasons of it from 1995-2003 with the Broncos. His best season came in 2000 when he had 101 catches for 1,317 yards and nine touchdowns and finished his career with 565 catches for 7,422 yards and 55 scores. The Broncos won two Super Bowls when he was with the team and he was also part of the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl-winning team after the 1995 season.

While Christian McCaffrey is the Panthers’ top offensive weapon and proving to be one of the most valuable players in the NFL with nearly 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, Dylan McCaffrey is a quarterback at Michigan. Luke McCaffrey is a quarterback at Nebraska and Max McCaffrey appeared in six NFL games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons after he played at Duke.

