Northern Arizona's Liam Lloyd returns to Grand Canyon for in-state men's basketball showdown

When Northern Arizona's basketball team visits Grand Canyon on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., there likely will be four starters taking the floor with Phoenix-area high school ties.

Lumberjacks' head coach, Shane Burcar is the former coach of the Mesa High Jackrabbits.

But the man with the most familiarity with GCU Arena and the Havocs, who pack it and raise the roof, is Liam Lloyd, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, who grew up watching Gonzaga basketball games while his dad, Tommy Lloyd, now head coach at Arizona, was an assistant coach there.

Liam spent his first two years out of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Washington at GCU. He was recruited by Dan Majerle, but played for coach Bryce Drew, after GCU made a coaching change the season after COVID hit.

He can't wait for this reunion game of sorts for him.

"I love a great atmosphere," Lloyd said. "I grew up with Gonzaga, and the great atmosphere that they have. I feel like it's something that I love and feed into a lot. I think it's going to be great."

Lloyd, who won two Washington high school championships during a career that included scoring more than 1,000 points, has turned into Burcar's go-to guy. He helped the Lumberjacks make a run in the Big Sky Conference Tournament final last year when they came up one win short of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Lloyd was a part of GCU's first NCAA Tournament team in 2021, Drew's first season leading the program, as he came off the bench.

In his season opener on Wednesday, a loss at reigning national champion U-Conn, Lloyd was the main man. He played in all but five minutes and scored a team-high 15 points, making 6 of 13 shots, and grabbed six rebounds with five assists against the No. 6 Huskies.

"He's one of our best players, a great kid, a great leader for us," Burcar said. "I know it's important for him to do well against GCU."

Lloyd left Phoenix for Flagstaff on good terms with Drew.

"I have nothing but love and respect for the entire coaching staff," Lloyd said. "I respect every single one of them. I just felt like for me and my basketball career, it was time for me to go anther way, kind of start something new.

"My time at Grand Canyon I enjoyed and I loved it a lot. I have nothing bad to say about it."

He plays like a coach's son and conducts life like a coach's son. Team first.

"My dad said just believe in myself," Liam said. "Obviously, I didn't get as much opportunity as I wanted at Grand Canyon. But he said, 'Just look at is as a blessing. Look at what you can learn from that. Look at what you can take for the rest of your life, and the lessons that you learned.' Bryce is a good guy. He's a smart coach. And he taught me a lot. Now I'll be able to carry that with me the rest of my life."

That's the main trait that Burcar appreciates about Lloyd, his ability to soak things in and adapt to situations.

"The great thing about recruiting Liam was is that he had nothing but good things to say about Coach Drew," Burcar said. "He loved his experience at GCU. Ten years, if you left, something was wrong. Nowadays, with the transfer portal, it's just normal.

"We have great respect for GCU, and so does Liam."

When Burcar was still at Mesa, which he coached from 2006-18, he led the Jackrabbits to a state quarterfinal game that was played at GCU arena. The team his Jackrabbits faced was Chandler Basha, which was led by current GCU forward and team leader Gabe McGlothan. Basha and McGlothan got the best of Burcar and Mesa that night, winning 62-45, before capturing the state title.

Among NAU's starters, complementing Lloyd, are former Phoenix Sunnyslope guard Oakland Fort, former Sunnyslope center Carson Basham, former Basha guard Trent McLaughlin and former Gilbert forward Carson Towt.

NAU also has former Phoenix Brophy Prep forward Arman Madi and former Gilbert Campo Verde guard Isaiah Kai.

"We have a lot of tickets being asked for," Burcar said. "NAU never was built with Arizona kids. That's what we started our state with recruiting. It will be exciting for our guys. It will be nice to see familiar faces like Gabe McGlothan and Duke Brennan."

Burcar said he recruited McGlothan once he left Mesa and became an assistant at NAU. McGlothan was in the portal then after leaving Southeastern Missouri State. GCU ended up landing McGlothan, who has now been a part of two NCAA Tournament teams with the Antelopes.

"I've known Gabe since his freshman year (at Basha)," Burcar said. "We used to do our summer league at Mesa High. We won (state) in '16, and they won it in '17.

"It's going to be a great Arizona game."

