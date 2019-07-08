Northern Arizona player found dead

(STATS) - Northern Arizona is grieving the loss of senior Malik Noshi, who was found dead at his Flagstaff residence Sunday.

A cause of death was not immediately announced, The Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Noshi, 22, from Las Vegas, was a starter at offensive guard and played in 29 games at NAU. He was an honorable mention selection on the All-Big Sky Conference team last season.

Athletic director Mike Marlow said in a statement Monday: "The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.

"We are thankful for the resources available from NAU Counseling Services and the support of the entire NAU community during this difficult time."