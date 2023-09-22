Northern Arizona, looking for first win, opens Big Sky conference play against No. 11 Montana

Northern Arizona football will begin Big Sky Conference play against undefeated Montana on Saturday still looking for its first win of the season.

The second home game of the season for the Lumberjacks kicks off at 1 p.m. at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. Montana (3-0) is ranked No. 11 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

NAU (0-3) struggled in its home opener last week, a 50-36 loss to Utah Tech, though the Lumberjacks did outrush the Trailblazers 160-72. Redshirt junior, Devon Starling led the team with 111 rushing yards in the game. Starling also scored his first touchdown as a Lumberjack in the third quarter.

Gilbert Higley High School product Kai Millner started at quarterback for the Lumberjacks but freshman Adam Damante saw the field the most in the game. Millner was 4-of-9 passing for 34 yards with an interception.

Damante is another Phoenix-area product, who played high school football at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North. The freshman quarterback recorded his first career touchdown pass to Marcus Phillips Jr. in the fourth quarter. Damante also completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chase Belcher toward the end of the fourth. Damante ended the game with 22 of 31 pass attempts for 247 yards and two interceptions.

The Lumberjacks were hurt by five turnovers, two of which were returned for scores.

Montana had an impressive defensive game in its win over Ferris State last week at home, downing the Bulldogs 17-10. Before its loss to Montana, Ferris State had won 28 straight games on the road.

The Grizzlies did not allow the Bulldogs to score in the second half. Montana’s Eli Gillman tied the game at 10 in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Grizzlies game-winning touchdown came in the third quarter as well courtesy of Nick Ostmo. The senior running back has a total of 134 rushing yards on the year and three touchdowns. Montana linebacker Braxton Hill came up with 15 big tackles in the game.

The Grizzlies lead the series with the Lumberjacks, dating back to 1966, 37-14, according to Montana Sports Information.

On Sept. 30, NAU will hit the road for a Big Sky conference game against Sacramento State (3-0), currently ranked No. 4 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

