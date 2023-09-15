Northern Arizona football looks for first win in home opener against Utah Tech

Northern Arizona will look to get in the win column Saturday in its football home opener against Utah Tech at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

NAU dropped second straight game last weekend on the road against North Dakota 37-22, a week after falling to Arizona 38-3 in the opener. Saturday's game against the Trailblazers is NAU's final non-conference game of the season.

Sep 2, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks quarterback Kai Millner (2) hands off the ball during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Despite last week's loss at North Dakota, the Lumberjacks were able to move the ball, totaling 445 yards on 274 passing 171 rushing.

Quarterback Kai Millner, a Higley High product, got the starting nod, completing 20-of-33 for 258 yards and adding 76 rushing yards. NAU scored its first touchdown of the season when Millner connected with junior tight end Bryzai White for a six-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The Lumberjacks were down 37-9 late in the fourth quarter but found the end zone twice to make the final, 37-22 against No. 14 North Dakota (FCS rankings). Millner had a 13-yard rushing touchdown and then found Owen Coleman on a 37-yard pass for the final touchdown of the game.

Devon Starling had 73 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Lumberjacks.

Utah Tech (0-2) also is searching for its first win of the season.

The Trailblazers are coming off loses against No. 3 Montana State and most recently a 43-13 loss against No 12 Montana. Utah Tech totaled 361 yards on offense, and quarterback Kobe Tracy completed 15 of 33 for 209 yards. According to a Utah Tech press release, Tracy moved into second place all-time on the team's career passing list with 3,389 yards.

The Trailblazers joined the United Athletic Conference this season. The conference is only football based and has nine other teams.

Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on KDUS 1060AM radio in Phoenix, 93.5 FM in Flagstaff, and AM 1450 in Prescott.

NAU opens Big Sky Conference play Sept 23 at home against Montana.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northern Arizona football looks for first win in home opener against Utah Tech