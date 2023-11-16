Northern Arizona football looks to end season on a high note at Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona football will play its final game of the season Saturday on the road against Eastern Washington in search of a victory to cap off the year.

The Lumberjacks and Eagles will face off at 2 p.m. from Roos Field in n Cheney, Washington.

NAU (4-6 overall, 4-3 Big Sky Conference), is looking to end its season winning back-to-back games, which it last did in the 2021 season.

Last week, the Lumberjacks took down a winless Northern Colorado team, 28-7 on senior day in Flagstaff. According to a Northern Arizona press release, the 7 points is the fewest the Lumerjacks have given up since last year against Sam Houston State, when they allowed 3 points.

The Lumberjacks defense held the Bears to just 68 rushing yards and 245 total offensive yards. NAU held the Bears scoreless in three quarters, with its only score coming in the second.

Senior wide receiver Hendrix Johnson made history, becoming the school leader in all-time receptions with 202, breaking a record previously held by Shawn Collins.

Quarterback Angel Flores got the nod for his second career start and was 18 of 22 on pass attempts for 167 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions.

Flores’ 22-yard touchdown pass came in the second quarter to Coleman Owen and gave the Lumberjacks a 14-0 lead. NAU also scored the lone touchdown in the first quarter, a 30-yard pass to Devon Starling from Xander Werner.

Starling, a redshirt junior also scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

It was the first time this season the Lumberjacks did not have a turnover. NAU forced the only turnover on the day, and it came from Mikale Greer, who came up with his first career interception in the third quarter.

Eastern Washington (4-6 overall, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) enters the game with a 3-1 record at home. According to the Eastern Washington press release, the Eagles are 23-12 all-time against Northern Arizona.

Head coach Aaron Best is an Eastern Washington football alum where he was an offensive lineman. Best has been with the Eagles program for 27 years and took over as head coach in 2017.

The Eagles last played Montana State, which was ranked No. 5 in the Coaches poll, and lost 57-14.

Quarterback Kekoa Visperas leads the Eagles with 2,471 passing yards on 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northern Arizona football looks to end season on a high note at Eastern Washington