Northern Arizona football looks to carry momentum into road test against Sacramento State

Northern Arizona is looking to carry momentum into this weekend's game at Sacramento State after knocking off Montana last week behind a strong defensive performance and solid play by quarterback Adam Damante.

The Lumberjacks won their first game of the season in their Big Sky Conference opener in Flagstaff, downing Montana 28-14. The Grizzlies entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll, falling to No. 16 this week.

The win was the first for NAU (1-3) against a ranked foe since the 2018 season.

The Lumberjacks travel to California to take on another ranked opponent, Sacramento State, in a conference game on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Hornets are ranked No. 9 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 8 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

Last week, the Lumberjacks outdueled the Grizzlies in offensive yardage, 396-244. Montana's total included 213 passing yards.

NAU Freshman quarterback Adam Damante, who played high school football at ALA-GIlbert North, made his first careeer start for Northern Arizona. He was 22-of-30 for 212 yards along with a touchdown and two interceptions.

For the first time this season, Northern Arizona scored first, when Damante completed a 24-yard pass to Hendrix Johnson. Johnson now has 16 touchdowns in his career, which moves him into 10th all time in that category for the Lumberjacks, according to an NAU press release. The touchdown was Johnson’s first of the season.

NAU running back Devon Starling led the team with 67 rushing yards and a touchdow that gave the Lumberjacks a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Sophomore running back Chase Belcher, in addition to 54 rushing yards, completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Phillips Jr.

The 14 points the Lumberjacks allowed was the fewest since an October 2022 game against Idaho State.

Defensive lineman, Eloi Kwete came up with four sacks and forced a fumble. According to NAU, he now moves into second all-time with 20.5 sacks in the program. Kwete was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week.

True freshman Alex McLaughlin, a product of Hamilton High School in Chandler, got his first interception of his young career. He also led the team again in total tackles with eight. Overall, the defense had seven sacks for 59-yards in losses.

Sacramento State fell last week to No. 6 Idaho, 36-27. The loss ended a 19-game win streak against Big Sky opponents and its 22-game regular season win streak, according to a school press release.

Dual-threat junior quarterback, Kaiden Bennett leads the way for Sacramento State. He has 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns himself. He's thrown for 912 yards and six touchdowns. Bennett averages 228 passing yards per game. Marcus Fulcher leads the team with 240 rushing yards this season along with four touchdowns.

The Hornets average 424.2 yards of offense per game while holding their opponents to 177 passing yards per contest.

Sacramento State had a statement win against Stanford two weeks ago, downing the Cardinal 30-23.

Northern Arizona next week travels to Weber State.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Northern Arizona football looks to carry momentum into road test against Sacramento State