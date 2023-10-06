Northern Arizona football faces third straight FCS-ranked opponent in Weber State

Northern Arizona will face a third straight FCS ranked opponent Saturday when it visits Weber State in a Big Sky Conference game.

Last week, Northern Arizona (1-4) fell just short, 31-30, against a tough Sacramento State team on the road. The Hornets were ranked No. 9 in the FCS Coaches Poll at the time but moved up to No. 7 this week. That game came a week after NAU knocked off then-No. 11 Montana in Flagstaff.

Weber State (3-2) is ranked No. 14 in this week's FCS Coaches Poll. Saturday's game is scheduled for 5 p.m. , at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Last week, quarterback Adam Damante, a product of ALA Gilbert North High School, earned his second start, completing 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown pass.

Chase Belcher got the Lumberjacks on the board first with a 3-yard TD run. Belcher finished the game with 72 rushing yards and a crucial 59-yard pass to Hendrix Johnson that fueled a touchdown drive. Devon Starling recorded a 117-yards rushing two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks outgained the Hornets, 450 to 418 yards.

Defensively, NAU held the Hornets scoreless in the third quarter. The Lumberjacks carried a lead into the fourth, but couldn't hold on.

Saturday’s contest in Utah marks the second year of the Red Rock Rivalry game between Northern Arizona and Weber State, according to an NAU press release. There is a trophy at stake for the winner. Weber State lifted the trophy last season after defeating the Lumberjacks in the inaugural Red Rock Rivalry game.

Both NAU and Weber State are 1-1 in Big Sky Conference play.

Weber State is coming off a 28-21 victory against Northern Colorado. Weber State’s Mickey Mental is in his first year as head coach of the Wildcats having previously been the team's quarterback coach and offensive coordinator.

Junior quarterback Kylan Weisser played his high school football at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale. Entering Saturday's game, Weisser has 663 passing yards with two passing touchdowns for the Wildcats. Weisser also has rushed for 67 yards and a touchown.

Damon Bankston and Kris Jackson make up a large part of Weber State’s running game. Combined, the two players have a total of 592 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Northern Arizona will return home on Oct. 14 to host Portland State.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NAU Football