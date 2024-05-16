Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series returns to Lawrenceburg

May 15—LAWRENCEBURG — The Lawrenceburg Speedway will host, for the first time since 2007, the Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series Saturday. The event will be the highest paying late model race since the 2017 season when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was at Lawrenceburg.

The Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series will be a full racing program including hot laps, time trails, heat races, B-mains and the $5,000 to win feature event. Also on the race program will be open wheel modifieds, hornets and the Ohio Valley legend cars.

The event will mark the fifth time the Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series has visited the Lawrenceburg Speedway with Mike Marlar, Jason Setser, Greg Johnson, and Steve Casebolt taking previous wins.

The pits open at 2:30 p.m. General admission gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the track's website at www.lawrenceburgspeedway.com.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.