Northeast's Lee takes 6th, Storm take fourth at Class 2A Sectionals

May 7—CLINTON — The Camanche Storm just missed the cut on Tuesday morning as they hosted the IHSAA Class 2A boys golf sectionals at Valley Oaks Golf Course.

Beckman Catholic had a dominant day, shooting a combined 305 strokes to take first place followed by Cascade/Western Dubuque who shot a 337 to qualify for the second district spot. Wilton took third with a 348 and Camanche fourth with a 354. Northeast finished in seventh out of eight teams with a 410.

After the Beckman and Cascade each qualified, the next two individuals with the best score got to qualify. Durants's Collier Rockow shot a 76 which also earned him the runner up spot behind medalist Luke Harwick from Beckman who shot a 67. Wilton's Rylan Teel shot a 78 to take fourth and earn the final district spot.

Although Northeast struggled as a team, senior Chase Lee was so close to earning an individual spot, shooting an 80 on the day to tie for sixth. Calvin Fowler shot a 100, Gavin Ralston a 114, Michael Frame a 116 and Landon Lehmkuhl a 118 to round out the day.

Camanche had solid performances all around but were led by senior Bryce Buckley who shot an 85. Kai Seibel was next in line with an 87 followed by Thomas Blomme and Charlie Sager with 91's and Josh Murphy with a 98.

The Storm ended their season at an even 20-20 on the year.