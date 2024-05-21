Northeast Ohio veterans honored at Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns and Cross-Country Mortgage hosted around 75 Northeast Ohio veterans on Tuesday to honor their service during this month of military appreciation.

A day full of activities started with a cornhole tournament, then a chance to take the field for a group picture.

It gives these veterans a chance to catch up, form new bonds, all while having some fun.

Thomas Fisher suffered a spinal cord injury while serving in our nation’s Marine Corps. For many years, he admitted feeling lost.

“I was in the Vietnam War and we were not appreciated when we came home or came out of boot camp,” he said.

He says it’s events like this one that helped him find purpose.

“It gives us connection, it gives us someday to relate to,” Fisher said.

In the end, these 75 former members of our military share a forever bond. They put body, mind and soul on the line to protect our country. Now, they get to a chance to play an American favorite, in America’s version of the coliseum.

