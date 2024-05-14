Northeast Ohio Boomers softball team wins Heart of Ohio AA crown

May 13—The Northeast Ohio Boomers senior softball team won the Softball Players Association's Heart of Ohio AA championship, held May 8-10 in Columbus.

The Boomers went 3-0 in playoff games against teams from Ohio and Ontario, Canada.

The Boomers are made up of 20 players age 70 and over. Mike Terelle was named MVP, and Spark Sankal, Gordon Justen, Al Simenc and Greg Valko were named to the all-tournament team. The manager is Jim Bolino of Chagrin Falls.