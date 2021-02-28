Northeast Generals blow past Maine Nordiques 8-2

Feb. 28—The Maine Nordiques had a taste of their own medicine.

A day after defeating the Northeast Generals by five goals, the Generals returned the favor Saturday with an 8-2 victory Saturday night at Androscoggin Bank Colisee in a North American Hockey League East Division contest.

Brent Keefer had two goals for the Generals (12-21-3, 27 points) while David Andreychuk chipped in with a goal and two assists.

After getting pulled Friday, Hugo Haas responded with a 51-save effort for the Generals.

The Nordiques (21-11-1, 43 points) jumped out to a 1-0 lead when 20-year-old defenseman James Philpott notched his sixth goal of the season. Assists went to Colorado College commit Patrick Schmiedlin and Long Island University commit Isaiah Fox on the goal 4:49 into the game.

Jonathan Young tied the game for the Generals shortly after.

Tristan Fasig put Maine up 2-1 nearly 14 minutes into the first period, with Ty Matthews and University of Connecticut recruit Ignat Belov setting the goal up.

Northeast found a groove in the middle of the second period as the General scored three straight goals. Keefer and Jake Hosszu each scored their fourth goals of the season to take a 3-2 advantage while Liam McCanney extended the Generals lead to 4-2 with his 15th goal of the year.

McCanney's goal ended Avery Sturtz's night in the Nordiques goal, as he made 12 saves on 16 shots. Tyriq Outen also made 12 saves in relief.

The Generals continued to find the back of the net in the second period as Andreychuk and John Musella each lit the lamp.

In the third period, Tyler Cooper and Keefer stretched the lead to 8-2.

The teams meet again Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. at the Colisee.