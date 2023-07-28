Northeast Florida's high school football players of the year: See winners from the 2010s decade

The 2010s in Northeast Florida high school football included record-breaking seasons, state championship victories and countless moments to remember. With each new season, the Times-Union recognized the decade's top athletes, spanning the area from Bartram Trail to Yulee and beyond. Here's a look back through the Times-Union's Player of the Year award winners for high school football from 2010 to 2019, complete with the original photos from Times-Union All-First Coast coverage. Click on player names to read the original Times-Union feature stories that announced their All-First Coast selections.

2010-2011

School: Yulee

Sport: Football (offense)

Tarek Odom

School: St. Augustine

Sport: Football (defense)

2011-2012

School: Fletcher

Sport: Football (offense)

Reggie Northrup

School: First Coast

Sport: Football (defense)

Florida Times-Union All-First Coast offensive player of the year and Super 24 player of the year for high school football Derrick Henry is pictured at Yulee High School on December 18, 2012. [Woody Huband/Jacksonville.com]

2012-2013

Derrick Henry

School: Yulee

Sport: Football, offense (second award)

School: First Coast

Sport: Football, defense

2013-2014

School: Bishop Kenny

Sport: Football (offense)

CeCe Jefferson

School: Baker County

Sport: Football (defense)

2014-2015

De'Andre Johnson

School: First Coast

Sport: Football (offense)

Victor Alexander

School: Trinity Christian

Sport: Football (defense)

2015-2016

School: Clay

Sport: Football (offense)

Shaq Quarterman

School: Oakleaf

Sport: Football (defense)

2016-2017

School: Ponte Vedra

Sport: Football (offense)

School: Trinity Christian

Sport: Football (defense)

2017-2018

School: Raines

Sport: Football, offense

Ryan Smenda

School: Fleming Island

Sport: Football, offense

2018-2019

School: Mandarin

Sport: Football (offense)

Jalen Mitchell

School: Fletcher

Sport: Football (defense)

2019-20

School: Fletcher

Sport: Football (offense)

Tre'Vez Johnson

School: Bartram Trail

Sport: Football (defense)

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: All-First Coast players of the year, 2010-2019