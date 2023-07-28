Northeast Florida's high school football players of the year: See winners from the 2010s decade
The 2010s in Northeast Florida high school football included record-breaking seasons, state championship victories and countless moments to remember. With each new season, the Times-Union recognized the decade's top athletes, spanning the area from Bartram Trail to Yulee and beyond. Here's a look back through the Times-Union's Player of the Year award winners for high school football from 2010 to 2019, complete with the original photos from Times-Union All-First Coast coverage. Click on player names to read the original Times-Union feature stories that announced their All-First Coast selections.
2010-2011
Derrick Henry
School: Yulee
Sport: Football (offense)
Tarek Odom
School: St. Augustine
Sport: Football (defense)
2011-2012
Jamari Smith
School: Fletcher
Sport: Football (offense)
Reggie Northrup
School: First Coast
Sport: Football (defense)
2012-2013
Derrick Henry
School: Yulee
Sport: Football, offense (second award)
Daniel McMillian
School: First Coast
Sport: Football, defense
2013-2014
John Wolford
School: Bishop Kenny
Sport: Football (offense)
CeCe Jefferson
School: Baker County
Sport: Football (defense)
2014-2015
De'Andre Johnson
School: First Coast
Sport: Football (offense)
Victor Alexander
School: Trinity Christian
Sport: Football (defense)
2015-2016
Bilal Ally
School: Clay
Sport: Football (offense)
Shaq Quarterman
School: Oakleaf
Sport: Football (defense)
2016-2017
Nick Tronti
School: Ponte Vedra
Sport: Football (offense)
Shaun Wade
School: Trinity Christian
Sport: Football (defense)
2017-2018
Ivory Durham IV
School: Raines
Sport: Football, offense
Ryan Smenda
School: Fleming Island
Sport: Football, offense
2018-2019
Carson Beck
School: Mandarin
Sport: Football (offense)
Jalen Mitchell
School: Fletcher
Sport: Football (defense)
2019-20
Myles Montgomery
School: Fletcher
Sport: Football (offense)
Tre'Vez Johnson
School: Bartram Trail
Sport: Football (defense)
Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: All-First Coast players of the year, 2010-2019