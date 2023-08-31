Northeast Florida high school football, Week 2: Friday night games to watch

After days of waiting and some schedule shake-ups caused by Hurricane Idalia's landfall in the Sunshine State, the second round of Friday night high school football is finally here for Northeast Florida.

Key storylines to watch include Riverside's trip to Parker, where the Generals are pursuing a 2-0 start after rolling past Westside last week; Ponte Vedra's visit to Florida High in Tallahassee, where Micahi Danzy is among the state's top running back recruits on the Class 2A runners-up; Englewood at Menendez, with both teams coming off Week 1 victories; and Matanzas at Tocoi Creek, matching the Toros' productive passing game against the Pirates' improved defense.

Bolles' Emmett Grzebin rushes for yards against Mandarin in the teams' 2022 game.

Bolles (0-1) at Mandarin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

A possible contrast in confidence? Mandarin rolled past Fletcher, but the visiting Bulldogs are in need of a bounce-back after last week's fourth-quarter slump against St. Augustine. While receivers Naeem Burroughs and Jaime Ffrench naturally draw merited attention, this game could be decided on the ground, where two rushing duos (Ty Neal and Emmett Grzebin for Bolles, Tiant Wyche and Deshard Wescott for Mandarin) racked up big yardage in Week 1. Grzebin gashed Mandarin for 165 yards last year as Bolles won 27-20 to overcome Tramell Jones' 15-for-16 night.

Sandalwood (0-1) at White (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

This could be an old-time defensive battle with two programs that traditionally love to run the football, each in their 53rd year after opening in 1971. The athletes are many on defense, with Georgia Southern commit C.J. Allen on the Saints' side and Joshua Patterson patrolling the White secondary, but both are rebounding from sluggish nights on offense. These teams that aren't used to 0-2 starts; Sandalwood last began with two losses in 2017, while for White, the last time was 2016.

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (1-0), 7 p.m.

This is often the wildest contest in St. Johns County. Sky-high series scores in the past decade include 51-35, 49-37, 52-29, 58-51 and last year's 62-41 win for Creekside, which included 1,033 combined yards for both teams and a five-touchdown game for Knights running back Nicholas Williams. Williams was solid last week, too, running for 111 yards in a 55-48 loss to Palm Beach Central. Nease's defense appears much improved, with Cade Papineau and Careal Carter picking off passes in the 10-7 OT win over Jackson.

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0), 7 p.m.

The Bears have already shown they can win a tough game, holding off Ponte Vedra 20-17 last week on a big night for the pass rush. Riley Trujillo and Laython Biddle combined for 190 rushing yards to come from behind after the break. Bartram Trail hasn't lost a regular season game since November 2021 against Buchholz. Seabreeze struggled to find offense in its opener, losing 14-6 to Spruce Creek.

Trinity Christian (1-0) at Plantation American Heritage (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Giants collide in a special out-of-town edition. The host Patriots, who beat St. John's (D.C.) 45-20 in Saturday's opener, are very young and flat-out deadly. Sophomore quarterback Dia Bell is a top 2026 recruit and the receiving corps is packed with sophomores Brandon Bennett, Zamarii Sanders and Miami commit Malachi Toney. But Trinity has its own future college players in the offensive backfield. After rushing for 181 yards last week, senior tailback Darnell Rogers is taking aim at a rare third 1,000-yard high school season.

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch those defenses: Neither team allowed an opponent into the end zone in the opener. How did they do it? Baldwin grabbed three pick-sixes, two by Octavius Barnes and one by Leon Kirkland, and Mason Carter tallied his first two sacks of the year. Bradford simply put the brakes on Baker County, adding to the Tornadoes' shutout collection. The Tornadoes won 35-0 last year, limiting Baldwin to 26 yards of total offense.

Thursday, Aug. 31

GEORGIA

Winter Park (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), canceled

Friday, Sept. 1

FLORIDA

Baker County (0-1) at Oakleaf (1-0), status to be confirmed

Beachside (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-0)

Bishop Kenny (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1), postponed to Oct. 20

Bolles (0-1) at Mandarin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Branford (1-0) at Duval Charter (0-1), postponed

Charlton County (0-2) at West Nassau (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ's Church (1-0) at Impact Christian (1-0), postponed to Oct. 6

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

Eagle's View (1-0) at Harvest Community (0-1)

Englewood (1-0) at Menendez (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Father Lopez (0-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-1)

Fleming Island (1-0) at North Florida Educational (1-0)

Fletcher (0-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-1)

Fort White (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1)

Gainesville Eastside (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall (1-0) at Bishop Snyder (1-0)

Hamilton County (1-0) at Suwannee (1-0), canceled

Hilliard (0-0) at Tampa Cambridge Christian (1-0)

Interlachen (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Rocky Bayou Christian (1-0)

Matanzas (1-0) at Tocoi Creek (1-0)

Ocala Forest (1-0) at First Coast (0-1), canceled

Orange Park (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Palatka (1-0) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-1)

Ponte Vedra (0-1) at Florida High (0-0)

Ribault (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), postponed to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Ridgeview (0-1) at Clay (0-1)

Riverside (1-0) at Parker (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (0-1) at White (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-0) at St. Petersburg Gibbs (0-1), canceled

St. Joseph (0-1) at Windermere (1-0)

Stanton (0-1) at North Florida Educational (1-0), postponed to Oct. 20

TDH Academy (0-1) at Zarephath Academy (0-1)

Titusville (1-0) at Yulee (1-0)

Trinity Christian (1-0) at Plantation American Heritage (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (1-0) at Columbia (0-1), postponed, date TBD

University Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (0-1)

Westside (0-1) at Jackson (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-0) at American Collegiate (1-0)

GEORGIA

Camden County (1-1) at Glynn Academy (2-0), 7:25 p.m.

Milledgeville Baldwin (2-0) at Ware County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

BYE: Raines (1-0)

