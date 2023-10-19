Northeast Florida high school football, Week 9: Friday night games to watch

With three weeks left until the season ends, Jacksonville-area teams are fighting for position in the high school football playoff race.

Storylines of note include Clay's trip to Matanzas in Flagler County, a matchup that could decide second place in District 4-3S with potential at-large postseason implications; Bradford's home game against Lecanto, as the Tornadoes continue their run of rock-solid defense; and Oakleaf's road trip to the always-dangerous Class 1A power Madison County.

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Both teams are coming off important victories. Atlantic Coast stopped a three-game skid against Sandalwood, retaining some hopes of the Class 4M playoffs. Raines kept the Northwest Classic in cardinal red and silver for another year on a good day for a crushing defense led by Jayden Taylor, Jaylen Clark, Jyon Simon and Nicholas Kilpatrick. The Vikings stomped to a 36-0 win in last year's meeting.

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Watch the at-large implications in Class 2S. The Trojans outgained Raines during Saturday's Northwest Classic, but it wasn't enough to stop their series slump from reaching seven years. Still, when he gets time, Ribault sophomore quarterback T.J. Cole makes highlights happen. Joshua Patterson, Troy Butler and Tony Williams are standing out on a young Commanders defense. White beat Ribault 30-22 last year, running for 229 yards.

Baldwin (4-3, 1-2) at West Nassau (3-5, 1-1), District 5-2S, 7 p.m.

For fans of the straight-ahead, pounding ground game, this might be the game of the week. Baldwin sophomore Neshawn Jacobs dominated Westside last week with 311 yards and five touchdowns. West Nassau junior Josh Bruton keeps piling up the numbers for the Warriors, needing 120 more to hit 1,000 for the year. A victory is important for Baldwin's at-large playoff hopes in Class 2S.

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4), 7 p.m.

This is the game that was postponed from Week 2 because of Hurricane Idalia. Bishop Kenny's offense is scoring in bunches: Iowa commit James Resar is healthy at QB, freshman Caleb Mattison has broken through with 544 yards and receivers J.P. Donovan (472 yards) and Kaleb Lampkins (295 yards) are an explosive tandem. Defensive tackle B.J. Carter has been solid inside for Middleburg, which needs a win to stay in the Class 3S playoff hunt.

Fleming Island (2-5, 0-2) at Creekside (3-4, 1-2), District 3-4S, 7 p.m.

A likely must-win for the Knights to retain playoff hopes, particularly since Ponte Vedra still looms on Nov. 3. Pre-snap penalties derailed the offense last week against Bartram Trail, in spite of a 200-yard rushing night for junior Harrison Garrido. Fleming Island has hit a five-game slump, allowing 35 points per game, but quarterback Cibastian Broughton leads a dangerous offense. Creekside won 38-35 last year despite 508 yards from Fleming Island.

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4), 7 p.m.

Definite playoff implications in this one. After losing to Baker County last week, Yulee is aiming for the at-large spots in Class 2S but must cut down turnovers (four interceptions last week) to get there. Expect Episcopal to get the football to senior athlete Omarr Dixon (761 yards receiving) at every opportunity.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Bartram Trail (4-3, 2-0) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0, 2-0), District 3-4S, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

FLORIDA

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin (4-3, 1-2) at West Nassau (3-5, 1-1), District 5-2S, 7 p.m.

Beachside (6-1) at Crescent City (3-4), 7 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4), 7 p.m.

Branford (4-2) at TDH Academy (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Leesburg First Academy (2-5), 7 p.m.

Clay (4-3, 1-1) at Matanzas (5-2, 1-1), District 4-3S, 7 p.m.

Destin (6-2) at Hilliard (3-4), 7 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Warner Christian (0-5), 7 p.m.

Eagle's View (3-4) at Christ's Church (6-1), 7 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at Palatka (6-1), 7 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-5, 0-2) at Creekside (3-4, 1-2), District 3-4S, 7 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (4-3) at St. Joseph (2-5), 7 p.m.

Harvest Community (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-4) at Baker County (4-3), 7 p.m.

Joshua Christian (2-3) at Young Kids in Motion (0-5), 7 p.m.

Lecanto (4-3) at Bradford (7-0), 7 p.m.

Oakleaf (2-4) at Madison County (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Parker (0-7) at University Christian (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (3-4) at First Coast (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pierson Taylor (3-3) at Keystone Heights (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (6-1) at Orange Park (3-4), 7 p.m.

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-6) at Fort White (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (0-7) at Riverside (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Seven Rivers Christian (3-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-3), 7 p.m.

St. Augustine (6-0, 2-0) at Gainesville (1-7, 0-3), District 4-3S, 7 p.m.

Union County (3-3) at Alachua Santa Fe (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-8) at Englewood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2), 7 p.m.

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4), 7 p.m.

GEORGIA

Camden County (6-2) at Valdosta (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy (6-2) at Evans (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

South Effingham (5-2) at Brunswick (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ware County (5-2) at Greenbrier (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

BYE: Bolles (4-4), Charlton County (2-6), Columbia (3-4), Fletcher (6-2), Mandarin (6-2), Menendez (3-5), Nease (5-3), North Florida Educational (2-6), Providence (7-1), Suwannee (6-1), Tocoi Creek (4-4), Trinity Christian (5-3), Zarephath Academy (4-4)

