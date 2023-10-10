Northeast Florida high school football honor roll: Who starred in Week 7?

The Times-Union recognizes top performers from Week 7 in Northeast Florida high school football.

QB Cameron Brunelle, Eagle's View

The junior completed 16 of 21 passes for 315 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 60 yards rushing, defeating Cedar Creek Christian 69-0.

RB Josh Bruton, West Nassau

The junior ran 26 times for 224 yards and all three touchdowns, helping the Warriors beat P.K. Yonge 22-14.

DT Demontra Burnett, Riverside

The senior recorded five tackles, three for loss, and a sack to help the Generals' defense stifle Trinity Christian, 14-12.

RB Brian Case, Ponte Vedra

The junior carried 23 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, leading a punishing ground attack past Bishop Kenny 55-20.

DE Carson Collins, Tocoi Creek

The senior made five sacks to lead the Toros' come-from-behind 34-13 win against Menendez.

WR Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin

The Alabama-committed junior caught two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past Westside 49-6.

DB L.J. Jacobs, Yulee

The senior made a game-sealing interception to wrap up the Hornets' 12-7 District 5-2S win against Baldwin.

QB Jaydan Jenkins, Middleburg

The senior quarterback passed for a touchdown and ran for another, leading the Broncos from 26 points down to beat Clay 35-33.

WR/DB Jeremiah Kes, St. Joseph

The junior gained 177 all-purpose yards on rushes, receptions and returns, scoring twice in a 48-0 win over Duval Charter.

RB Devonte Lyons, St. Augustine

The senior ran for four touchdowns and 205 yards in the Yellow Jackets' 49-30 win over Nease.

QB Ian Miller, Fernandina Beach

The sophomore quarterback passed for three touchdowns in the Pirates' 33-20 win over Paxon.

WR Slyvester Miller, Jackson

The sophomore caught two touchdown passes from King Johnson as the Tigers defeated Sandalwood 23-8.

K Tyler Sapp, Keystone Heights

The sophomore booted the game-winning 20-yard field goal to defeat Crescent City 31-28.

WR Tayshaun Solomon, Englewood

The senior returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown and caught two touchdown passes in a 40-27 win over Episcopal.

LB Luke Thomas, University Christian

The senior picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, leading the defense in a 35-0 shutout of NFEI.

QB Mason Williams, Providence

The junior passed for 140 yards and rushed for 88, with four touchdowns total, in a 43-15 win over Hilliard.

RB Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church

The junior rushed 31 times for 247 yards, with 319 all-purpose yards, in a 19-14 win over previously-unbeaten Impact Christian.

RB K.J. Wright, Palatka

The freshman tallied three touchdowns in the Panthers' 58-0 win at Brooksville Central.

