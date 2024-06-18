Northeast, Camanche win over the weekend

Jun. 17—GOOSE LAKE — The No. 2-ranked Rebels took five innings at home to defeat No. 6 Lisbon, 10-0, on Friday.

Ella Trenkamp was 3-for-3 at the plate with a single and two doubles. She scored twice and knocked in 3 RBI.

Madison Kluever hit two homeruns and drove in 3 RBIs.

On the mound, Kluever struck out seven Lions in five innings for the win.

OTHER SCORES

Camanche (4-11) picked up an 11-0 win over Mount Pleasant (2-15) on Saturday at a tournament in Wapello.

West Branch (4-14) defeated Clinton (2-18) 12-1 on Saturday at a tournament in Central City.