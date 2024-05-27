Northants sign Agar in short-term Blast deal

Northamptonshire have signed Australia spin bowler Ashton Agar for four matches in the T20 Blast.

He will deputise while Sikander Raza is away on international duty with Zimbabwe in the first half of July.

Agar was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2020 and has taken 48 wickets in 47 internationals in the game's shortest format.

"Ashton is a remarkable player with a real ability to change and win matches," said Northants head coach John Sadler.

"He's got a winning mindset, has played at the highest level and we're delighted to get someone of his calibre to the club."

The 30-year-old, who has also played five Tests and 22 one-day internationals, will make his Steelbacks debut in a home game against Lancashire on 5 July.

As currently scheduled, his final appearance will be away to Durham nine days later.

"There's a really exciting mix of players in the squad and hopefully we're in a really strong position in the table when I join," Agar said.

Northants won the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016 but last summer finished sixth in North Group, winning six of their 14 games.

They begin this year's competition at home to Derbyshire on Thursday evening.