Northants lose Scrimshaw with back injury

George Scrimshaw took six wickets in three T20 Blast games for Northants this season [Getty Images]

Northamptonshire and England pace bowler George Scrimshaw will not play again this season because of a back injury.

The 26-year-old, who played a one-day international against Ireland in September, has been out of action since a T20 game against Yorkshire on 2 June.

Scrimshaw joined Northants from Derbyshire on a three-year contract ahead of the 2024 season.

But he has only made five appearances - two in the County Championship and three in the Blast, taking 10 wickets in total.

"Speedy recovery Scrim, everyone at the club is behind you. You'll come back stronger," the club said in a post on social media.