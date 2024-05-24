Northants fight back following Lyth century

Adam Lyth's century was his third of the season and 35th in first-class cricket [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one)

Yorkshire 312-7: Lyth 109, Masood 60; Procter 3-63

Northamptonshire: Yet to bat

Northamptonshire 2 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts

Adam Lyth celebrated his 200th Championship match for Yorkshire by scoring his third century of the season on day one of the game against Northamptonshire.

In-form Lyth looked in command throughout his innings of 109 and his latest century followed scores of 101 and 113 against Leicestershire and Gloucestershire this spring, and a 97 against Derbyshire as Yorkshire closed on 312-7.

Lyth survived big lbw shouts from Jack White on 24 and Ben Sanderson on 56 but dominated an opening stand of 86 with Finlay Bean (18) who was undone by one from Justin Broad which tailed back in and knocked back leg stump.

Lyth looked set for a big total after reaching three figures, stroking Luke Procter through the covers once more before chipping one back for the easiest of caught and bowled chances.

After tea, Shan Masood clipped Broad off his legs for four to reach 50 and stroked Siddarth Kaul through the covers before he loosely played at the Indian paceman's next delivery and was sensationally caught by a diving Emilio Gay at slip, who redeemed himself after an earlier drop.

It set in motion a Yorkshire collapse, Kaul soon picking up a second wicket when he got one to jag back and trap George Hill (eight) lbw.

James Wharton (21) took the attack to Rob Keogh, smashing him over long-on for six, but he was next to go when the ball ricocheted off his leg onto the stumps as he attempted to pull the spinning all-rounder.

Will Luxton (12) attacked against the new ball, but Procter soon had his wicketwhen he edged to Gay at second slip. Procter and Gay then combined again as Jonathan Tattersall (14) edged low to slip.

Jordan Thompson showed some defiance at the end of the day, driving Sanderson through the covers and pulling Broad away for another boundary.

Report by ECB Reporters' Network