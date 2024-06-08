Is Northampton v Bath on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premiership final

Northampton take on Bath at Twickenham (Getty Images)

Northampton Saints and Bath collide in the Premiership final at Twickenham seeking to end their domestic title droughts.

It is a decade since Phil Dowson’s Saints last lifted the trophy, but a side that has led the way all season will be confident as they bid to give the departing Courtney Lawes a perfect send-off.

Bath, meanwhile, have not tasted success since winning a sixth title in eight years in 1996, and the West Country club may be due.

Two passionate fanbases have combined to ensure a sell-out at the home of English rugby for what should be a fitting finish to an entertaining season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Northampton vs Bath?

Northampton vs Bath is due to kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 June at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 or TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the terrestrial channel from 2.25pm BST and TNT from 2pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX and discovery+.

Team news

Northampton will bid farewell to three fine servants in Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Waller, all playing their final games for the club. Phil Dowson makes no alterations to the 23-man squad that beat Saracens, with Ludlam one of six forwards on the bench.

Bath are also entirely unchanged from their semi-final win over Sale. Johann van Graan similarly sticks with a six/two bench split.

Line-ups

Northampton XV: 1 Alex Waller, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Moon, 5 Alex Coles; 6 Courtney Lawes (capt.), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Burger Odendaal, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Elliot Millar MIlls, 19 Temo Mayanavanua, 20 Sam Graham, 21 Lewis Ludlam; 22 Tom James, 23 George Hendy.

Bath XV: 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels; 6 Ted Hill, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Alfie Barbeary; 9 Ben Spencer (capt.), 10 Finn Russell; 11 Will Muir, 12 Cameron Redpath, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Joe Cokanasiga; 15 Matt Gallagher.

Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Miles Reid, 22 Louis Schreuder, 23 Orlando Bailey.

Odds

Northampton win 4/7

Bath win 19/11

Prediction

Northampton Saints 30-27 Bath

