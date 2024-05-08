Northampton sign prop Tom West from Saracens

Tom West began his career at Wasps [Rex]

Northampton Saints have signed loose-head prop Tom West from Saracens ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old began his career at Wasps, coming through the academy to sign his first professional deal in 2015.

When the club fell into administration, he joined Leicester before his move to North London in July last year.

"The club is playing some fantastic rugby at the moment and on a personal level I've got a great feeling about playing in Northampton," he told the club website.

“I think I can really add a point of difference in the scrum and in the set-piece."

'Great attitude'

West, who was selected for England's 2021 Six Nations squad but didn't make his debut, has played 11 times for Saracens this season

Director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “There are some big changes coming in our loose-head department next season with Alex and Ethan Waller retiring, so we’re delighted to be bringing Tom into the squad.

“Tom is a guy with a great attitude who is really keen to improve and compete. He’s a really physical player who has played a lot of Premiership matches and he still has some growth in him as well."

Saints were beaten by Leinster in Dublin on Saturday in the European Champions Cup semi-final.

But they sit top of the Premiership with two rounds remaining and host Gloucester on Saturday, when victory could seal a play-off spot.