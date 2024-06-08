Northampton Saints victory parade for Premiership win

Northampton Saints won the Gallagher Premiership final for the first time in 10 years [Getty Images]

A celebratory bus parade following Northampton Saints' Premiership win has been announced.

The rugby team were crowned champions of England for the first time since 2014 following a victory over Bath at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

An open-top bus parade on Sunday afternoon will take place with the squad and coaching team attending.

Celebrations will kick off from Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens at 14:00 BST.

The parade will then arrive at the Guildhall in St Giles Square in the town at approximately 14:30.

Following this it will travel to the town centre via Weedon Road, St James Road, Mare Fair, Gold Street, Mercers Row and Wood Hill.

The club has encouraged fans to line the streets to create "a sea of black, green and gold, and celebrate with the team".

A stage is also due to be set up outside the Guildhall where there will be player interviews, musical performances, speeches and photographs.

The club said it wished to "express its gratitude to everyone at West Northamptonshire Council for their involvement in orchestrating this event".

"We wish to remind all supporters that they have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Northampton Saints, and should treat the area, as well as all those in attendance, with respect," a spokesperson added.

