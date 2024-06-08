Northampton Saints v Bath player ratings from the Premiership final

Lawes captained his side to a superb victory - PA/David Davies

Northampton Saints are the champions of English rugby, having survived a stirring comeback from 14-man Bath at Twickenham Stadium. Here’s how both sets of players rated.

Northampton

15 George Furbank

Great chasing back to deny Gallagher early on. Forced one offload as Saints tried to beat Bath’s defence but he mixed in some flat passes and ran a top support line for Freeman’s try. 8/10

14 Tommy Freeman

Couldn’t ask for an easier first score. The way he roams infield to create mismatches just ruins defensive plans. One quality turnover too in defence and such a threat in the air. 8/10

13 Burger Odendaal

Just as threatening as a dummy runner as well as a carrier, particularly for the Sleightholme try. Running into Russell and Underhill can’t be fun and sadly that ended his afternoon. 7/10

12 Fraser Dingwall

With Bath’s defence flying up he was given plenty of carries for little gain. Strong work in a choke tackle to stop a dangerous Bath attack and grafted away. 7/10

11 Ollie Sleightholme

Early spill nearly let Bath in but a superb grubber and chase from the league’s top try-scorer left Bath with a mountain to climb. Defenders often just can’t handle him. 8/10

10 Fin Smith

Smart option taking the early dropped goal after a penalty miss moments before. Some of his passing was either rushed or just off, but, there was some top tactical kicking. 6/10

9 Alex Mitchell

Lost the ball at an early ruck and nearly paid for it, and his box-kicking was good until one charge down. Overall though he was quiet – and then up he popped when it mattered most to finish Hendy’s break. 6/10

1 Alex Waller

Felt the heat from Du Toit giving up a penalty, and then later was pinged for wheeling which led to Muir’s try. That said, what a great ambassador he has been for this club. 4/10

2 Curtis Langdon

Guilty of a couple of breakdown penalties, in attack and defence. Has carried so well this season but there was less of that here compared to the semi-final in particular. 5/10

3 Trevor Davison

Vital for Northampton in that scrum and fared better against Schoeman than Obano, forcing a collapse which earned three points. England tourist this summer? Hard to question his form. 7/10

4 Alex Moon

Chipped in with some bruising runs in a game where his job was to clear rucks and fast, which isn’t easy against this Bath defence. Can smother people in defence. 6/10

5 Alex Coles

Killer penalty right on half-time going off his feet when Northampton with close to the line, and was also turned over for a penalty. But, very busy defensively with 10 tackles. 5/10

6 Courtney Lawes (captain)

So close to an early turnover – he was always going to be busy in his 283rd and final game, wasn’t he? Quality pass to make the break for the first try. 9/10

7 Tom Pearson

Off his feet at an early ruck but his carrying is much improved, constantly cracking the gain line and beating defenders. Brilliant first season at Northampton and his game has few weaknesses. 7/10

8 Juarno Augustus

Early drop but has a great burst from a standing start, and can absolutely clatter people in defence as Gallagher found out. Great engine in defence but one killer penalty put Bath ahead. 6/10

Replacements

Hendy couldn’t beat Muir to a ball in the air which led to Bath drawing level but more than made amends with that wild break on the outside to set up Mitchell’s try, and came up with the final turnover in an amazing cameo. Saints’ front row had a huge impact with late scrum dominance. 9/10

Bath

15 Matt Gallagher

Safe as houses at the back. Some of his communication and plotting with Spencer verged on telepathic. Should he receive an Italy cap in the summer it would be no less than he deserves. 7/10

14 Joe Cokanasiga

It was the big wing’s breakdown work which was most notable, curiously. There was some brutal counter-rucking and, particularly before Obano’s dismissal, he disrupted the Saints’ rhythm and pace on the floor. 6/10

13 Ollie Lawrence

Quiet by his usual standards but the energy was never in question; except for a punchy fend on Sleightholme, the England centre struggled to impose himself - on both sides of the ball. 5/10

12 Cameron Redpath

Won’t necessarily be rushing to play against Pearson again soon after receiving a bit of a battering in defence, but stormed back with a critical turnover late on. 6/10

11 Will Muir

Skinned by Sleightholme for the game’s standout score, but his work in the air - chasing Russell’s bombs - was sublime. Dragged Bath back into it by picking Hendy’s pocket. 7/10

Will Muir of Bath escapes Tommy Freeman of Northampton Saints during Saturday's showpiece - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

10 Finn Russell

In the second half, once Bath had adjusted to the one-man deficit, Russell started to purr. The goal-kicking was shaky but the tactical nudges were immaculate, with one 50:22 setting Twickenham alight. 7/10

9 Ben Spencer (captain)

Terrorised Mitchell at the base and must surely be in the mix for Monday’s England squad selection. Some of his kicking was devilish and, really, was unfortunate to not reap greater reward. 7/10

1 Beno Obano

We shall never know what effect his sending-off had on his side but the devastation on his face was palpable. A clear-cut red card, in truth, but his scrummaging was mighty before the exit. 3/10

2 Tom Dunn

His willingness to do the dirty work and the thankless tasks should be applauded and, two dodgy line-out throws aside, he barely put a foot wrong. But is there better around? Certainly. 6/10

3 Thomas Du Toit

Tries, tackles, counter-rucks, scrummaging destruction - on both sides - and Bath’s best. Russell’s arrival attracted a lot of attention but Du Toit has been unquestionably the signing of the season. Colossal. 9/10

Du Toit did not deserve to be on the losing side - Getty Images/David Rogers

4 Quinn Roux

Steady as ever, with unquenching desire, and some of his clean-out work at the rucks was thunderous. Ultimately, however, Bath’s engine room needs attention. 6/10

5 Charlie Ewels

Has been playing some of his best rugby of late and there were a couple of crucial defensive interventions but there was little by way of an all-round offering. 6/10

6 Ted Hill

The rumour is that he is the quickest at Bath, so it was a pity that he was never freed up. Carried relentlessly in the tight, despite it not being his forté. 6/10

7 Sam Underhill

He is picked to whack people like a train and he could not have carried out his role more devastatingly. Steve Borthwick, watching in the stands, will have been licking his lips. 8/10

8 Alfie Barbeary

Sacrificed after Obano’s red which, on the biggest stage, is gutting. That said, until his first-half removal, he was fairly ineffective with ball in hand, although the work-rate cannot be faulted. 5/10

Replacements

Schoeman did not quite match Obano’s brutishness at the scrum - but he was not far off. Annett, Stuart and Reid brought dynamism as Bath desperately stuck in the fight with a missing man. 7/10

