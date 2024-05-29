Northampton Saints Premiership semi-final sold out after Saracens return tickets

Saints beat Saracens 40-31 in their regular season match at Franklin's Gardens in March [Getty Images]

Northampton Saints' Premiership Rugby semi-final has sold out after away side Saracens returned about 500 tickets from their allocation.

Friday's fixture at Franklin's Gardens will determine which team will reach this season's Premiership final at Twickenham on 8 June.

Saints finished the regular season top of the table, while Saracens are the defending champions.

The sell out means a capacity crowd of about 15,249 will be in attendance.

The semi-final takes place10 years to the day since the two sides faced each other at the 2014 Premiership final, which the Saints won 24-20 after extra-time.

The winners of this year's clash will face Bath or Sale in the final.

Twickenham Stadium will host the Premiership Rugby final on 8 June [Getty Images]

