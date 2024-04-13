Northampton Saints make Bulls pay for sending second string side in Champions Cup demolition

Alex Coles scores Northampton Saints' fifth try - Reuters/John Sibley

Northampton Saints 59 Bulls 22

The old cliché says you can only beat what is in front of you. Well Northampton Saints did just that, with Phil Dowson’s side marching into the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup for the first time since reaching the final in 2011 with this entertaining victory over the Bulls.

Yet if their win over Munster in the round of 16 last Sunday will be remembered as a European classic, this will be remembered as one lacking substance, given the Bulls’ decision to leave 13 of their first XV behind in South Africa, a blow to the credibility of the tournament.

Quarter-final weekend in the old Heineken Cup used to be one of the most treasured of the season, lighting up cities across the continent with vibrant tribalism, colour, and seething backdrops to rival the appeal of the Six Nations.

And while the Saints supporters still managed to create a joyous atmosphere and their team played with a cavalier spirit of a pre-season friendly, it lacked the gladiatorial edge of a full-bore last-eight showdown.

That there were barely a handful of Bulls fans in Franklin’s Gardens challenged the wisdom of South African clubs taking part in Europe’s premier competition, a sentiment backed up by the fact the Pretoria-based side chose their second string, seemingly opting to prioritising their United Rugby Championship fixture against Munster next week.

That was of little concern to the Saints, who aside from losing their shape and discipline midway through the first half, were utterly dominant, scoring nine tries to the delight of their supporters to set up a semi-final against Leinster at Croke Park in Dublin on the weekend of May 3-4.

And if we were denied a showdown between the two form sides in England and South Africa, Dowson’s team took another step towards a domestic and European double: a feelgood factor oozes from Franklin’s Gardens.

The Bulls at least brought some physicality and energy to the opening exchanges in their attempt to remind Northampton that their second XV were not here to make up the numbers. But even then, there were signs that the Saints’ attacking game, with George Hendy again to the fore following his brilliant cameo against Munster, was starting to cause problems for the South African side.

And so it proved then James Ramm glided over for the opening try in the 12th minute, slicing through a massive hole in the midfield and then dummying inside to evade the cover defence. It was breathless stuff.

"A major threat" 😨



James Ramm punches a hole in the defence and gets it down for @SaintsRugby to get the first points on the board 💥🏉#NORvBUL pic.twitter.com/gpOcPkvHdJ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

The Bulls briefly levelled the scores when Cameron Hanekom was driven over following a five-metre line-out but it did nothing to quell the growing Saints storm. If Hendy, Ramm and Ollie Sleighthome had caught the eye with a succession of line breaks, Alex Coles laid down a marker for his forwards with a gazelle-like dash, and his inside pass found Courtney Lawes who would not be stopped.

BACK in the lead 💪



Courtney Lawes gets it over the line after a powerful tackle for @SaintsRugby 🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/9cKNndjPQ5 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

The Bulls just could not live with the Saints’ tempo, with Dowson’s side launching a series of first-phase attacks from deep. When Sleighthome powered his way over with an arching break and Alex Mitchell sniped over, the game already looked beyond the visitors.

"He's got no rights to score from here"



Ollie Sleightholme powers it through and gets it down for @SaintsRugby 💪🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/RaKKNiTlmc — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

It was all too easy, and it lulled Saints to switch into Barbarians mode and they paid a price, conceding two soft tries, the second a 70-metre intercept by Sebastian de Klerk who picked off a Mitchell pass deep in the Bulls’ 22. Having been cast adrift at 28-10, the Bulls were gifted a way back into the game and only trailed by six points at the interval.

No one's catching him 🏃‍♂️💨



Sebastian de Klerk has got the gas to run it all the way for @BlueBullsRugby getting them back in the game ⚡🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Qq4TMuu8Cz — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

Dowson no doubt reminded his side to keep within their patterns and quickly close the door on the Bulls and it appeared to have an instant impact, with Saints crossing for their fifth try within a minute of the restart, Coles finishing off a brilliantly-executed move.

And when Ramm skipped over for his second after a strong carry by Juarno Augustus there would be no way back this time for the Bulls. Any hope of a second revival ended when Hanekom was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, chalking off a try in the process, and Saints pushed on.

After Hendy had gone close in the corner, Fraser Dingwall crossed for his side’s seventh try after a Bulls’ line-out misfired and as the visitors lost their discipline, further tries followed by Mitchell and Augustus to complete the rout.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Ramm try, 7-0 Smith con; 7-5, Hanekom try, 7-7, Smith con; 12-7, Lawes try, 14-7, Smith con; 14-10, Smith pen; 19-10 Sleighthome try, 21-10, Smith con; 26-10, Mitchell try, 28-10, Smith con. 28-15, Van der Merwe try, 28-20, de Klerk try, 28-22, Smith con; 33-22, Coles try, 35-22, Smith con; 40-22 Ramm try; 45-22, Dingwall try, 47-22, Smith con; 52-22, Mitchell try, 54-22, Smith con; 59-22, Augustus try

Northampton Saints: J Ramm; G Hendy, T Freeman, F Dingwall G Furbank 60), O Sleighthome; F Smith, A Mitchell (T James 67); E Iyogun (Alex Waller 57), C Langdon (S Matavesi 51), T Davison (P Hill 57), A Moon, A Coles (T Mayanavanua 67), C Lawes (A Scott-Young 51), S Graham (L Ludlam 51), J Augustus

Bulls: D Williams; S de Klerk, H Immelman, H Vorster (C Hendricks 59), S Jacobs; C Smith (Jaco van der Walt 65), Z Burger; S Matanzima (D Smith 50), A van der Merwe, M Smith (F Klopper 50), J Swanepoel, JF van Heerden, N Carr, M Gumede, C Hanekom (M Olivier 70)

Referee: M Raynal (FRA)

Northampton Saints v Bulls: As it happened

09:58 PM BST

Nizaam Carr speaks

It’s been a tough week. We don’t want to make any excuses, Saints were brilliant tonight. We’re a young team, we’re learning. Let’s keep our heads up high. The boys pitched up considering the travel. I know the score doesn’t reflect the work we put in. We’ll go home and reset for Munster next week.

09:53 PM BST

Alex Coles speaks

There’s been a lot of discourse before the game about the side the Bulls put out and you try not to focus on that as a player. They put a really good fight up. They pride themselves on that physicality and put our breakdown under a lot of pressure. We gifted them a lot of points and at half-time looked at how we could be a bit more clean in the second half.

09:48 PM BST

Ollie Sleightholme speaks

Constantly running, a really intense game. They made us work hard for it. I’m loving every minute of it.

09:42 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Northampton 59-22 Bulls

From the start of the second half it was never in doubt. Saints win at a canter and are off to Croke Park to face Leinster. It will be their first Champions Cup semi-final since 2011.

09:41 PM BST

79 mins - Northampton 59-22 Bulls

Bulls trying to attack but penalised for holding on. There’s some action of course but thoughts are turning to the bigger picture. The Bulls have Munster next week in the URC and that’s the priority, seemingly, which is a shame. If South African sides are going to play in the Champions Cup, surely we can do better than this?

09:36 PM BST

76 mins - Northampton 59-22 Bulls

Who to pick for player of the match? Mitchell and Fin Smith great but they’ve had a dominant pack to play behind. Ramm sharp, Freeman as ever. Sleightholme gets it and it’s hard to argue, what a season he’s having.

09:34 PM BST

TRY AUGUSTUS! Northampton 59-22 Bulls

A wait now to see how many more Northampton can add to their tally. Feels a bit flat, doesn’t it? Oh look, Augustus is over! Trokkie gets a try against the Bulls with a bit of help from Moon to push him over. Fin Smith can’t convert.

09:29 PM BST

TRY MITCHELL! Northampton 54-22 Bulls

And that’s the half-century. Mitchell with another dart, dummying and cutting inside before reaching out through some tackles to score. That will be the England scrum-half’s final act as he comes off, great outing.

09:25 PM BST

65 mins - Northampton 47-22 Bulls

This Bulls scrum is getting massacred, desperate stuff. Sleightholme thinks he has another but Northampton were offside, and the Bulls clear.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins - Northampton 47-22 Bulls

Furbank off the bench and back from injury, a nice boost for Saints. Bulls trying to break out of their half, Christ Smith tries a chip but it’s knocked on by Wessels. Time’s run out on the Bulls here.

09:19 PM BST

59 mins - Northampton 47-22 Bulls

Saints’ scrum comes up with a big penalty, Waller, the old Saint retiring at the end of the season, getting the plaudits. Apparently Fin Smith has missed touch going for the corner, so we’re back for a Bulls scrum... and it’s another Saints penalty. Yikes. This time Smith does find the corner.

09:16 PM BST

57 mins - Northampton 47-22 Bulls

Mitchell having fun out there now, another break by the England scrum-half but he can’t quite regather his own chip. Sadly, it feels like a question of how many tries for Northampton at this point, which was what we all feared before kick-off.

09:10 PM BST

TRY DINGWALL! Northampton 47-22 Bulls

Right, that is that. Dingwall the latest over after Hendy was just denied in the corner. The Bulls lineout broke down and Saints pounced. Fin Smith converts.

09:09 PM BST

50 mins - Northampton 40-22 Bulls

Bulls think they’ve hit back. A big tackle by Hanekom after the restart and he wins the ball back before they score in the opposite corner, but after review by the TMO it’s an illegal tackle by the Bulls No 8, taking Dingwall past the horizontal (how old school, don’t see much of those anymore). So it’s not try and a yellow card for Hanekom, who has been the Bulls’ best player.

09:06 PM BST

TRY RAMM! Northampton 40-22 Bulls

So well constructed. Augustus crashes up, ball goes from inside to out again which puzzles the defence and Ramm can slip over. Fin Smith’s conversion comes off the post.

09:04 PM BST

45 mins - Northampton 35-22 Bulls

Nearly another, but Davison, the Saints’ prop, can’t win the race to a Fin Smith grubber. Instead it’s a scrum to Northampton from five metres out. Augustus carries but is stopped short, so we’re back for a scrum penalty.

09:01 PM BST

Mairs’ take

Some strong words by Phil Dowson at half-time? I expect Northampton will have been reminded to keep their shape and discipline if they want to quickly close the door on the Bulls. And it appears to have had an instant impact, with Saints crossing for their fifth try within a minute of the restart, with Alex Coles finishing off a brilliantly-executed move.

09:00 PM BST

43 mins - Northampton 35-22 Bulls

Better from the Bulls but then they go offside, an error from the box-kick being in front of Burger. Northampton go to the corner.

08:59 PM BST

Second half underway... TRY COLES!

Fascinating to see who strikes first... oh it’s Northampton. Coles is through and scores! That took 40 seconds. Inside ball from Lawes to Freeman and he has Coles on his outside. Converted by Fin Smith and the gap is back to 13 points.

08:45 PM BST

More from Mairs

Saints paying the price for switching to Barbarians mode, conceding two soft tries, the second an 70-metre intercept by Sebastian de Klerk. The Bulls should be out of sight but have been gifted a way back into the game.

08:41 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Northampton 28-22 Bulls

A frenetic half coming to an end, with Augustus tackled high. Northampton go to the corner... is that wise? Three points would extend the lead, a stop would boost the Bulls’ confidence... and Northampton come up short.

What a wild 40 minutes. That’s the most points in the first-half of a Champions Cup quarter-final, according to TNT.

08:37 PM BST

TRY DE KLERK! Northampton 28-22 Bulls

Well, well, well. Northampton seemed set to score up the other end when Mitchell throws an interception and De Klerk runs it back all the way from 95 metres out, chased by Sleightholme who can’t get there. Bulls with the conversion by Chris Smith back to within seven!

No one's catching him 🏃‍♂️💨



Sebastian de Klerk has got the gas to run it all the way for @BlueBullsRugby getting them back in the game ⚡🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Qq4TMuu8Cz — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

08:33 PM BST

TRY VAN DER MERWE! Northampton 28-15 Bulls

That’s a familiar sight for Sale fans, the hooker put into space and scampering over into the corner to score. A glimmer of hope for the Bulls?

08:30 PM BST

TRY MITCHELL! Northampton 28-10 Bulls

And that’s number four. It’s going to get ugly. Northampton’s lineout in the corner after a Fin Smith kick went wrong but Langdon won it back, Saints attacked and Mitchell slipped over with a dummy. Bulls nowhere near slowing Northampton’s ball down and their midfield defence is a mess. Fin Smith converts.

Bulls have not given up yet 💥



Akker van der Merwe gets it down for @BlueBullsRugby keeping them in the game 💪🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/kw7mPrFMAI — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

08:27 PM BST

TRY SLEIGHTHOLME! Northampton 21-10 Bulls

Good turnover by Sleightholme, getting back in defence and over the ball. Northampton with an attacking lineout.

And then from the lineout, Sleightholme scores! Took a pass, travelled across the field holding off defenders with his strength and scores by the posts. No right whatsoever to score from there. Man in form. Fin Smith converts.

"He's got no rights to score from here"



Ollie Sleightholme powers it through and gets it down for @SaintsRugby 💪🏉#NORvBUL | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/RaKKNiTlmc — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 13, 2024

08:23 PM BST

PEN C SMITH! Northampton 14-10 Bulls

Immediately from the restart Saints infringe at the ruck and Chris Smith responds with three points.

08:21 PM BST

TRY LAWES! Northampton 14-7 Bulls

What a minute for Lawes. Misses that tackle, then up the other end is tackle short of the line but just about reaches out to ground the ball on the line. Lovely pass from Fin Smith to put Alex Coles running a great line through a hole and Northampton finish it off for their second. Converted.

08:19 PM BST

TRY HANEKOM! Northampton 7-7 Bulls

Good response from the Bulls. Hanekom with a rip and then Northampton are pinged for hands on the floor. Bulls go to the corner for the maul, it’s stopped, but recycle and fittingly it’s Hanekom who powers through a Lawes tackle to score! Conversion from Chris Smith, we’re level.

08:16 PM BST

TRY RAMM! Northampton 7-0 Bulls

Saints carve through, and it won’t be the last time. Great deception and options out the back opens the space up for Ramm, who has support on his inside but dummies to go over. Fin Smith converts.

08:15 PM BST

9 mins - Northampton 0-0 Bulls

Frantic stuff so far from both sides, with Sebastian de Klerk applying pressure chasing a kick into Northampton’s 22 before Saints escape through Hendy. Bulls earn a scrum near halfway and burst to the right, but knock on after a Lawes tackle. And then it’s a scrum penalty to Northampton as the Bulls collapse. A front row featuring Akker van der Merwe, you will remember well.

08:09 PM BST

6 mins - Northampton 0-0 Bulls

Chance! Ramm with an amazing run after the Bulls shoot out of defence and miss. Saints go down the blindside but Mitchell’s offload goes into touch after good defensive work. Bulls lineout near their line.

Ball won back by Northampton and Mitchell is held up over the line! Great defence from the Bulls again.

More from Mairs.

Bulls bringing physicality and energy to the opening exchanges to remind Northampton that their second XV are not here to make up the numbers. But already signs that the Saints’ attacking game, with George Hendy again to the fore following his brilliant cameo against Munster, is starting to cause problems for the South African side.

08:08 PM BST

4 mins - Northampton 0-0 Bulls

Won off the top by Lawes but the Bulls jumped across the lineout, another penalty. This goes more to about 15 metres out.

Freeman crashes up, but then Northampton spill it on the next phase and the Bulls clear through Chris Smith.

08:07 PM BST

3 mins - Northampton 0-0 Bulls

Early possession for the Bulls, up to 10 phases near Northampton’s 22 before spilling the ball in possession after a big hit by Augustus against his countrymen. Northampton then get a penalty and move upfield.

08:05 PM BST

Kick-off!

Smith kicks deep for the Bulls. Mitchell charged down trying to clear but Northampton recover and clear a second time to touch.

08:00 PM BST

Teams are out

Last chance to grab your snacks. Imagine that Northampton will deliver but slightly funny if the Bulls end up winning this after all.

Mathieu Raynal on the whistle, the Frenchman who will retire at the end of the season.

07:54 PM BST

Our correspondent is at Franklin’s Gardens

A stark contrast in terms of the crowd make-up tonight to the round of 16 match against Munster last weekend, when the Irish province was cheered on by a several thousand-strong red army of supporters. Officially Munster requested 1,500 tickets for the game, but many more managed to get hold of tickets. It is understood the Bulls asked for just 200 tickets and little sign of any support for the visitors ahead of the kick-off.

07:52 PM BST

Coaches before kick-off

Northampton’s Phil Dowson

We haven’t been in a quarter-final for quite some time, that’s exciting for the two and for the players. We’ve shown we have a game which can provide success.

Bulls’ Jake White

This is the best possible team I can pick, a style which might suit the way we want to play. Six of these guys have been in three Super Rugby finals. I’m looking forward to seeing whether of not they can take the next step.

07:41 PM BST

Full-time in Dublin

As noted earlier, the winner of this quarter-final will face Leinster at Croke Park on the May 3/4/5 weekend.

07:39 PM BST

Inside Northampton’s great attack

Charles Richardson this week spoke to Sam Vesty, Northampton’s revered attack coach, about the team’s success going forward this season and the trends in the game.

The more rugby I’ve watched recently – probably since the World Cup – I would say more teams are opening up, taking a few more risks. The South African teams who, historically, might have had a reputation for kicking and chasing, those guys are moving the ball incredibly well to space and counter-attacking fantastically. They’re opening the game up. The more I watch the French sides, there’s more of that, too.

07:27 PM BST

A busy build-up off the field

Here’s a recap on a busy build-up off the field this week to this fixture, from disputes over flights to the team selection.

07:21 PM BST

All eyes on George Hendy

Stunning try by Hendy last week in the win over Munster.

𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆 🔥



George Hendy with his first touch takes it over the line for @SaintsRugby 👀🏉#NORvMUN | #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/r1Lh2Knt8s — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 7, 2024

Here’s Charlie Morgan taking a closer look at the latest exciting Northampton back off the production line.

07:12 PM BST

It looks as though the winner will be heading to Dublin

Leinster now cruising against La Rochelle, up 40-13 with 15 minutes left. That means the winner of Northampton and the Bulls will be heading to Croke Park - what an occasion.

07:00 PM BST

Welkom along

Evening everyone - if this game can somehow match the previous two Champions Cup quarter-finals today, it will be a very enjoyable couple of hours. Harlequins’ win over Bordeaux-Begles is rightly being talked up as one of the great games in Champions Cup history, while it currently feels like a Test match in Dublin between Leinster and La Rochelle.

Plenty of chat this week of course about the Bulls’ selection for this game, and maybe ‘B team’ is a touch harsh given the quality of some of these players. But it’s undeniably also not the Bulls side we hoped to see; no Willie le Roux or Kurt-Lee Arendse or Marcell Coetzee to name a few.

Yes, teams have to rotate their squad throughout the season, no question. But for a Champions Cup quarter-final? The competition which is supposed to be the pinnacle of club rugby? It doesn’t sit right. The Bulls have said that some of the missing 13 players who started in the round-of-16 win over Lyon are injured, and that’s fair enough. But for all 13 to be ruled out through knocks feels incredibly unfortunate.

In a strange way, the Bulls selection turns what should have been a bit of a tense game into a trap game for Northampton, now heavy favourites given the weakened opposition, plus the fact that they haven’t had to travel across the globe and following their impressive performance in their win over Munster last week. Northampton’s attacking play has been the toast of the Gallagher Premiership this season but their pack stood up against Munster, and has to do so again here against a Bulls pack who won’t exactly be shy.

Having lost their last three Champions Cup quarter-finals, last reaching this stage in 2020, this feels like an enormous opportunity to get back to the final four for the first time since 2011. Can they take it?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.