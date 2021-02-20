Northampton Saints charge down late Exeter conversion to hold out for precious victory

: Northampton Saints players celebrate after their victory during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints - Getty Images

Exeter Chiefs 12 Northampton Saints 13

Few frills here, with quite the bizarre finish, as Northampton raced up to charge down a potential match-winning conversion from Joe Simmonds to secure a deserved win for their mammoth defensive efforts on their try line, with Exeter's persistent close-range carrying snuffed out on a muddy, windy afternoon.

Ollie Sleightholme's pace prevented a possible Exeter try in the first half, racing back to kick the ball out of play, and his footwork was needed again to make sure Simmonds' conversion attempt left the tee not in the direction of the posts, but directly into the stands. Referee Christophe Ridley explained that Simmonds had begun his run-up and that the game was over to the disbelief of Exeter's players. Rob Baxter, the Exeter director of rugby, saw it differently.

"As far as I can tell, Simmo moved, they charged and that's what you're allowed to do," said Baxter. "Until I watch the video I don't know, but in a lot of ways it's irrelevant to me. It's not the referee's decision at the end which has decided that game. We've not taken our opportunities, and you have to give Northampton massive credit for how they fought on their try line."

The Exeter machine we have watched dominate the Gallagher Premiership and Europe spluttered here, despite tries from Jack Yeandle and Sam Skinner, with Exeter made to sweat at the scrum by a Northampton pack winning multiple penalties from referee Ridley. Exeter also toiled to crack Northampton's defence open, a credit to the Saints' work ethic, with two Piers Francis penalties and Shaun Adendorff's first-half try proving to be enough for a first win at Sandy Park since 2014.

"Ten percent of that (goal-line) defence is technical, and 90 per cent is desire," said Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd. "We made some little technical adjustments, but we talked about the fact we needed to stand up, and we did.

"We will take pleasure from the fact that we came here and fronted up.The end might have been controversial, but I would have been disappointed to have lost."

Exeter's pitch has taken some battering recently, with this surface seemingly lifted from your local rugby club fresh after a Sunday morning slate of matches and dropped onto Sandy Park. The wind whipping over the top of the SW Comms Stand also seemed problematic from the start.

Exeter Chiefs wing Tom O' Flaherty runs into Northampton Saints scrum half Alex Mitchell - Getty Images

George Furbank, starting at fly-half for Northampton with Dan Biggar rested, found an excellent touch in Exeter's 22 and Northampton turned that field position into points, their maul driving over with Adendorff coming up from the bottom of the pile, on something of a hot streak with this fourth try in three games.

With their scrum on top Saints had a decent foundation to work with. Both lineouts however toiled with the wind, a loose attempt by Northampton in their own 22 giving Exeter the ball and promising field position, leading to the first impressive defensive stand by Northampton as Exeter lock Will Witty knocked on attempting to score.

Exeter responded by pressuring Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell into a knock-on at the base of the scrum, setting the platform for another short-range barrage from the Chiefs which they eventually scored from, although it took some time for them to grind a stubborn Northampton down. Dave Ewers was ruled to be held up over the line, but from a tapped penalty Yeandle couldn't be stopped, driving low through three Northampton defenders to score.

Northampton should have made more of a maul which made ground in Exeter's 22 before the break, their attack coach Sam Vesty audibly voicing his frustration in the stands as both teams went into half-time tied at 7-7.

Exeter, playing into the wind in the second half, won a rare scrum penalty to set up another passage with Northampton bravely defending their line as Exeter failed to crack them open, Ewers held up over the line for the second time.

The visitors' stand was dented by a yellow card to Furbank for failing to roll away but Northampton's scrum came up trumps again, winning yet another penalty to clear their lines, then another for Francis to strike for the posts with the wind behind him, only to clatter the left upright to keep the score tied.

Francis had a second chance soon after, on target to restore Northampton's lead. Full credit to the England international for mastering the gale behind him, soon adding another penalty, drilled low, after Exeter failed to roll away to make it 13-7.

Exeter still had time, but a superb turnover penalty by Northampton's Alex Coles repelled them once more, with Saints willing the clock to speed up. Eventually the Exeter try came, Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, after a quiet afternoon, putting Skinner over in the corner with under a minute left. Everything rested on Simmonds' touchline conversion, Sleightholme's timely (and seemingly legal) charge securing a well-earned Northampton win.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Adendorff try; 0-7 Francis con; 5-7 Yeandle try; 7-7 Skinner con; 7-10 Francis pen; 7-13 Francis pen; 12-13 Skinner try

Exeter Chiefs: S Hogg; T O'Flaherty, T Hendrickson, O Devoto, J Hodge (rep I Whitten 60); H Skinner (rep J Simmonds 63), J Maunder (rep S Hidalgo-Clyne 73); A Hepburn (rep J Kenny 73), J Yeandle (rep J Innard 68), H Williams (rep M Street 68), W Witty (rep D Armand 53), S Skinner, D Ewers, R Capstick (rep S Lonsdale 69), S Simmonds

Northampton Saints: A Tuala (rep H Mallinder 50); M Proctor, R Hutchinson, P Francis, O Sleightholme; G Furbank, A Mitchell; A Waller (rep N Auterac 52), S Matavesi (rep R Marshall 68), E Painter (rep P Hill 40), D Ribbans, A Ratuniyarawa (rep A Coles 62), N Isiekwe, L Ludlam, S Adendorff (rep T Wood 60)

Not used: H Taylor, T Naiyaravoro

Referee: C Ridley