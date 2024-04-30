Northampton give players Croke Park history lesson because ‘it’s not taught in English schools’

Most of the Northampton players will get their first taste of Croke Park this weekend - PA/Ben Whitley

Northampton’s players spent time on Monday learning about Croke Park’s involvement in the Irish war of independence before the Saints face a star-studded Leinster side at the Dublin venue this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final, the Saints’ Irish strength and conditioning coach, Eamonn Hyland, delivered a brief lecture about Croke Park’s “cultural and historic” importance among the Irish population. The stadium serves as the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) but it was also the site of a Bloody Sunday massacre in 1920. Croke Park’s Hogan Stand was named in honour of the 13 spectators and Tipperary player, Michael Hogan, who were fatally shot by the Royal Irish Constabulary on Nov 21, 1920.

Tickets for Saturday’s semi-final at the 82,300-capacity stadium sold out in a matter of hours, with Croke Park preparing to host its first rugby union match since Scotland’s victory over Ireland in the 2010 Six Nations. Saturday’s semi-final will be the first domestic match since Leinster’s 2009 European semi-final victory over Munster, while Northampton will become the first English club side to play at the venue.

“It’s absolutely fundamental that we have an appreciation of the history and significance of Croke Park, both culturally and historically, in the Irish battle for independence, in their psyche, and with the whole GAA,” said Dowson. “Regardless of whether we are playing rugby there, we should understand that.

“It’s not taught in English schools, which I find extraordinary. Appreciating and understanding that from the Irish point of view as a venue is important for young English people, not just rugby players.

“But we should also understand the influence it will have on the playing group and the crowd and the implications for that around the atmosphere. At the same time we are not playing against ghosts. We need appreciation and respect for the history, but then we have to get our game on the field.”

Croke Park holds 82,300 people - Getty Images /Laurence Griffiths

Dowson added that he was already aware of the venue’s history after a visit to Kilmainham jail – “there’s a museum there and that’s where I realised why Ireland hate England” – while Fin Smith, Northampton’s 21-year-old England fly-half, said the presentation left him with goosebumps.

“I was pretty moved by it, sitting there with goosebumps - which I was not expecting on a Monday morning,” he said. “It was a great tone-setter for the week coming up. Eamonn’s a proud Irishman and he did a really good job. He’s not the type of guy who usually talks in meetings but he’s earned himself another slot if he wants it. It was very impressive.

“It was a real eye-opener to all of the [history] and to how hostile it’s going to be. But it was good to find that out towards the start of the week rather than when I’m taking my first kick at goal! I might play around on Thursday, trying to deal with the crowd noise when I’m kicking, with some headphones on - white noise. As much as you can say it won’t affect you and you’ll block it out, when you have 82,000 people – for the first time, at the stage of my career – getting on your back as you’re focusing on a skill, it’s bound to have some bearing.”

Dowson added that Premiership leading try-scorer Ollie Sleightholme and England flanker Lewis Ludlam are doubts for the trip to Dublin, with the duo recovering from concussion and a shoulder knock respectively.

