Northampton hold off 14-man Bath to win Premiership title

Northampton's win was only their second Premiership title in the club's history

Gallagher Premiership final

Northampton (15) 25

Tries: Freeman, Sleightholme, Mitchell Pens: Smith Cons: Smith, Furbank Drop-goal: Smith

Bath: (10) 21

Tries: Du Toit, Muir Pens: Russell 3 Cons: Russell

Northampton Saints claimed their first Premiership title since 2014 as they held off a fierce fightback from 14-man Bath to edge to a narrow 25-21 victory at Twickenham.

Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell scored the winning try with seven minutes left on the clock after Bath had come from behind to lead despite seeing prop Beno Obano sent off 21 minutes in.

Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme put Saints in front during the first half but Thomas du Toit and Will Muir brought Bath level before Finn Russell's penalty put them ahead.

However, Northampton's numerical advantage eventually paid off as they turned the table in their favour when it mattered and held on to be crowned champions for the first time in a decade, after finishing top of the regular-season's league table.

Northampton have set the bar in the English Premiership this season and despite this display not being as vintage a performance as their fans might have enjoyed in previous months, Saints still produced the magic they needed when it counted.

George Hendy weaved through the Bath defence and off-loaded to Mitchell to score under the posts in Saints' first final appearance since they were last crowned champions a decade ago and with a cacophony of club legends bowing out after this season.

Bath will be left to rue what could have been but will take pride in pulling off an outstanding performance in response to losing a player so early in the match, coming from 15-3 down to lead 21-18 before ultimately falling narrowly short.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Langdon, Davison, Moon, Coles, Lawes (c), Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, Ludlam, James, Hendy.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (c); Obano, Dunn, Du Toit, Roux, Ewels, Hill, Underhill, Barbeary.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Bayliss, Schreuder, Bailey, Reid.

Red card: Beno Obano (21 mins)

Referee: Christophe Ridley