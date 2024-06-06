How Northampton found hard edge to become Premiership’s best team: the inside story

Northampton's defensive transformation, allied to their innovative attack, has turned them into the Premiership's best team according to Saracens' Mark McCall - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

You cannot move far for links to Northampton’s past at Franklin’s Gardens. Besides the main reception there is a mural of Edgar Mobbs, who raised his own ‘Sportsman’s Battalion’ to fight in the First World War and would die at the Battle of Passchendaele charging a German machine gun post.

Outside the gym, another war hero, Freddie Blakiston, who received the Military Cross for his gallantry, is commemorated with the board of the preseason challenge the squad undertake in his honour. Other distinguished former players such as Tim Rodber and Matt Dawson have their own particular pride of place.

Then there are the more ubiquitous and contemporary images of Phil Dowson and Tom Wood lifting the 2014 Premiership title, the spirit of which still lives on throughout the club. Dowson is now director of rugby while two fellow survivors Courtney Lawes and Alex Waller, who scored the winning try in the last minute of extra time, will return to Twickenham to play their last games for Northampton in the Premiership final against Bath on Saturday. In the stands that day, academy products Lewis Ludlam, George Furbank and Fraser Dingwall all had views of Waller’s try.

Alex Waller scores the winning try in 2014 and returns to Twickenham on Saturday in his final game for Saints - Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Now they all have the opportunity to write their own history. For much of the past decade, Northampton have been the nearly men of English rugby. Good but not good enough. They reached three semi-finals in five years only to suffer three blowout defeats: 42-12 to Exeter in 2019, 27-14 to Leicester in 2022 and 38-15 to Saracens in 2023.

A year later in a cramped nook of Franklin’s Gardens, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is describing Northampton as the “best team by miles this season” following Saints 22-20 semi-final victory and predicting “they are going to be a force for a long time.” Speaking to multiple people at the club, Telegraph Sport details the inside story of how Northampton have managed to shed their tag as the great pretenders.

Foundations

On Thursday, Chris Boyd will fly from New Zealand to join in the club’s final preparations heading to Twickenham. Everyone at Northampton agrees Boyd’s tenure as director of rugby from 2018 to 2022 was transformational. When he was appointed by chief executive Mark Darbon, his brief was to inject optimism into an environment that had grown moribund since that 2014 title. He was also told to prioritise young, English and high potential, especially those youngsters who had been languishing in the academy.

“When I first turned up and saw Furbank I thought: ‘This guy can play.’ But they thought he was not resilient enough,” Boyd said. “It has been very satisfying to watch guys like George, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Coles and Alex Moon who were all in the academy when I arrived develop into England internationals. We fed them some water, gave them some sun and we knew they would grow.”

The mantra of young, English and high potential included his coaching team. When Boyd arrived, he asked around for recommendations of up-and-coming coaches. The name that kept coming back was Sam Vesty, whom he appointed attack coach. “I have worked with dozens and dozens of attack coaches,” Boyd, 65, said. “Some of them are now in the All Blacks coaching team. Sam Vesty is right up there in the world as a rugby coach.”

Chris Boyd believes Sam Vesty is among the world's best coaches - David Rogers/Getty Images

Dowson was already at the club and although Boyd describes him as “very green”, he recognised the recently retired back-rower needed a “substantial portfolio” which he gained as the forwards coach. When Boyd decided to return to New Zealand, there was a clear succession plan in place. Vesty’s genius lay on the training field where he has total responsibility as head coach while Dowson had the vision of seeing the bigger picture as director of rugby.

Many of the mantras that Boyd installed, particularly around having the confidence to play heads-up rugby, remained ingrained at Franklin’s Gardens, but the New Zealander readily acknowledges that Dowson has put on his own stamp on the club. “One of the things that I found with the organisation when I got there was that it was very focused on accuracy and not making mistakes,” Boyd said. “I think my biggest contribution was giving them confidence and belief and developing a trust in each other and having optimism.

“I think Phil has a harder, more demanding edge than I did as director of rugby. I think that combination of the optimism we installed in the period of time I worked and the harder edge and bloodier nose that Phil has installed has worked. He brought the bit that was probably missing.”

Recruitment

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was the signature signing of the Boyd era, arriving in the summer of 2018 to set standards by “giving the boys a spray to keep them on their toes,” according to the Kiwi. Together with Cobus Reinach, he provided the Saints a fully formed, international class half-back combination. But when both players departed for France, the club did not replace like for like.

At scrum-half, they backed the previously unheralded academy product Mitchell to step up to replace Reinach in 2020. “We knew Alex was special,” Boyd said. “So while it was a blow to lose Cobus, we knew it was also a blessing we needed some air and some opportunity for Alex to develop.”

Fin Smith, meanwhile, had been on Saints’ radar since his displays as a schoolboy for Warwick School. When Vesty arrived from Worcester, he started beating the drum to sign Smith which became ever louder when he dumped Saints hard man Teimana Harrison on his backside in a match at Franklin’s Gardens. “Tei is a good carrier, and so that was a ‘Wow, this lad is brave’,” Dowson said.

Saints had been tracking Fin Smith even before he joined Worcester from school - David Rogers/Getty Images

A deal had been agreed in principle to sign Smith at the end of the season but that transfer was brought forward when Worcester went into administration in October 2022. A couple of weeks later, Biggar departed for Toulon and Smith has been in the No 10 saddle ever since which culminated in his triumph at the Rugby Players’ Association awards as the Players’ Player of the Season.

“Getting all those starts last season, the kid came on miles and miles which accelerated his development coming into this season,” Paul Shields, the club’s head of recruitment, said. While the founding principles of young, English and high potential remain in place, Dowson added one further criteria to Shields’ shopping list: character. “We have learned a couple of lessons where we have heard a couple of things about a player and you think no we will back ourselves to be OK,” Shields said. “Maybe that didn’t work. That was a big learning curve for all of us.”

With Northampton also cutting their cloth following the pandemic, Shields had to wait for the market to come to the club rather than the club come to the market. “With our recruitment cycle, we were waiting for the right person to come up and being patient about it,” Shields said. “We were not going to sign someone for the sake of signing someone. We held on and I suppose we were brave.”

The unfortunate demise of Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish brought the market to Northampton’s front door. They signed Smith and Curtis Langdon from Worcester; Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarrek Haffar from Irish; and Burger Odendaal and Elliot Millar-Mills from Wasps. “It was a bit opportunistic but our job is to look after the best interests of the club and get the players our coaches wanted,” Shields said.

The one exception to Northampton’s patient approach to recruitment was tighthead prop Trevor Davison whom they signed last March. “We approached Newcastle, got rebuffed, internally discussed it and then went back again,” Shields said. Davison confirms that he received a tap on the shoulder following a Falcons training session informing him that he was joining Northampton. “That has a ring of truth to it, yeah,” Davison says. “It all came as a bit of a surprise the way it happened, but it has worked out pretty well for me.”

While Saints picked off some of the best talent from the Premiership's insolvent trio, they turned predator to take Trevor Davison from Newcastle - Warren Little/Getty Images

It has worked out pretty well for Northampton too. Their scrum, so long seen as a soft touch, was the foundation of their semi-final victory against Saracens. “We just felt that was a piece that was missing for us,” Shields said. “Alex Ferguson always used to prefer to sign players from the Premier League because he knew they were ready to play. Trev had played for however long for Newcastle, was a tough lad and was made of steel. That was just what we needed.”

Defence

As much as Davison, Smith or Langdon, who has been the best English hooker in the Premiership this season, have a case to be Northampton’s signing of the season, that honour indisputably belongs to Lee Radford, who was appointed defence coach last summer.

Last season, Northampton conceded only five points fewer than bottom side Newcastle Falcons. According to statistics from Opta, Saints finished top in the Premiership for tackles made per game (148) and their tackle success (89 per cent) while their tackle dominance jumped from seven to 10 per cent.

Beyond mere statistics, Radford has transformed Saints’ attitude towards defence. Speaking to Telegraph Sport in December, Radford, who arrived from rugby league where he coached his hometown Hull FC and Castleford Tigers, was well aware of Saints’ reputation for having a soft underbelly. “From day one, every presentation I have seen, every meeting I have sat through, every interview I have heard, it is the same thing: they can attack, but they can’t defend,” Radford said. “I wanted to change that. I would like to have a DNA in defence. I would like have a defensive identity.”

Consider that mission accomplished. Consider two contrasting examples. Towards the end of their 90-0 defeat of Gloucester, where Northampton were defending their tryline in the final minutes like they were protecting a one-score lead in a knockout game. “Lee coming in has been a massive help,” winger Tommy Freeman said. “He’s given us that fight that means we’re fighting to the end of every fixture.”

Then came the litmus test against Saracens in the semi-final when the champions came away from the Saints 22 empty-handed several times. McCall afterwards described Northampton’s defence as “ferocious”.

“Lee Radford has come in and done a hell of a job there,” full-back George Furbank said. “He’s created a real buzz and energy around our ‘D’ which we probably didn’t have last year. When our attack hasn’t been working this year we’ve been able to rely on our ‘D’ to keep us in games, which has been massive for us.”

Player power

The semi-final victory over Saracens was based more on pragmatism than it was on Saints’ principles. They kicked more than Saracens and took the points on offer through Smith’s boot. It was a perfect example of the senior players’ ability to think on their feet after Saracens’ early dominance at the breakdown. Last summer, the playing group recognised that they needed to take more ownership off the field. “We wanted to be more player led as a group because on game day the coaches aren’t on the pitch to solve problems for you,” Furbank said. “We felt like we were losing games in previous seasons because of that issue. That’s where I feel like we’ve taken a step forward this year.”

The other big change in the playing group was in their conditioning. As my colleague Charlie Morgan has previously detailed, Dowson together with Vesty and the club’s head of athletic performance Tommy Bullough devised a conditioning programme to add bulk without compromising the speed at which they played the game. During the first six week block, the squad were undertaking six to eight sessions per week. For some players like Davison this meant adding muscle but not weight. For Furbank, it meant consuming up to 5,000 calories a day that resulted in him putting on four kilograms.

That has a profound effect on Saints’ ball-carrying as their carry dominance has risen from 26 per cent in the 22-23 season to 42 per cent this season. “I guess in one-on-one battles it gives you a better opportunity to be more dominant in defence and attack,” Furbank said. “It also gives you more confidence in your ball-carrying ability. Ultimately our game is about creating one on ones and beating your guy.”

Watching from afar Boyd has taken tremendous pride in Northampton’s development in all these aspects this season, but is reluctant to take any credit for their ascent to the Champions Cup semi-finals and Premiership final this season. “We dug the hole and put in the foundations, which was guided by Mark, so the club would have a sustainable future,” Boyd said. “It is so satisfying to look at the house that has been built now on those foundations. I might have had a bit to do with the foundations that have been put in, but this is the house that Phil and Sam have built.”

The only thing missing in the project is the validation of a trophy which would allow the club to write another page in their storied history. This would be a huge relief for Dowson in more ways than one. “The sooner they take down the pictures of me and Woody picking up the (2014) trophy the better.”

