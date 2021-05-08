North Wilkesboro Speedway Revival Gets Big Momentum, Big Benefactor

Photo credit: Barcroft Media - Getty Images

A quarter of a century after its last NASCAR event, Wilkes County, North Carolina has been heard loud and clear.

"We want you back."

Of course, they never wanted NASCAR to leave in the first place, but that’s long bygones by this point. With the NASCAR industry embracing its roots with a pursuit of additional short track events and a road relevant race car, North Wilkesboro Speedway aligns with the concurrent push to revive Fairgrounds Nashville Speedway too.

The residents of Wilkes Country, an area experiencing a bit of economic growth in recent years want that development to include high level motorsports, and the momentum has never been higher.

Banners have gone up all around North Wilkesboro, on businesses and private residents, but also on bumper stickers.

That message is again, loud and clear.

"We want you back."



For the first time in 25 years, that message is actually landing on more than deaf ears.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and CEO Marcus Smith lit a spark that turned into a figurative wildfire when he appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, and without a prompt, said his company was exploring opportunities for the property.

"I just want to let you know we haven't forgotten about North Wilkesboro," Smith said. "We haven't given up on it. I'm thinking, we're working on it, no promises."

The entire county, extending into the North Carolina High Country, embraced the opportunity. The campaign has received support from the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce.

"It gave us just a glimmer of hope that things could change," said chamber president Linda Cheek to the Morganton News Herald "Terri Parsons, Benny Parsons’ widow, lives here and has a very strong relationship with the Smith family. So, she heard that same comment he made on the podcast with Dale Jr., and she came in and said, ‘I need help. We’re going to do this campaign.’"



Photo credit: Terri Parsons

The 'we want you back' banners have popped up all around Wilkes.

They are being handed out at local IGA grocery stories, being printed by a local business, and will soon accompany a social media video and commercial to the tune of the Jackson 5 song, 'I Want you back.'

They’re serious about this.

Marcus Lemonis -- the NASCAR Truck Series sponsor (through Camping World), philanthropist and owner of numerous businesses -- has offered both marketing and capital support for the venue’s revival.



I’m willing to invest up to 1 million into the complex and even have a small @CampingWorld store on property https://t.co/rZrveGcP5O — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 7, 2021

The iconic short track which runs uphill on the backstretch and downhill on the frontstretch is representative of NASCAR’s formative years.

It opened on May 18, 1947 as a dirt track with 10,000 in attendance to watch Red Byron emerge victorious and hosted the season finale in 1949. It was paved over the next decade and became a Grand National mainstay alongside Martinsville.

Jeff Gordon won the final NASCAR Cup Series event on September 29, 1996 and the track sat dormant for over a decade until a series of revival event took place in 2010 and 2011 for various short track touring divisions including the Pro All Stars Series and Pro Cup.

The track has sat quiet ever since and has started to show the passage of time and its lack of usage.

It was scanned for iRacing usage in December 2019 and featured in the televised Pro Invitational Series last summer during the COVID-19 shutdown.



Parsons told the Morganton newspaper that the revival is a personal matter to her family.

"For me, it’s both business and personal," Terri Parsons said. "When Benny found out he wasn’t going to make it with lung cancer, it was on his list of 10 things he gave me to get done for him. It was No. 3 on the list and the hardest to get done. It’s a personal thing that way.

"But my background is tourism. I was the director of tourism for the state of Florida, and he knew that I could help the local community if they would let me. ... I’ve lived here 14 years now since he passed away. What it means to me is that I’ve watched a little community here and the county struggle financially ever since I’ve lived here. I knew about Lowe’s leaving, and I knew, of course, about the speedway closing."

It's unclear if the venue could ever realistically host the Cup Series again, or even if could be transitioned into a dirt track to allow SMI to continue hosting a race on clay but not at the expense of a pavement race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Either way, this is the most momentum North Wilkesboro Speedway has had for anything in decades, and the community is seizing upon the opportunity.



They want NASCAR back.

