North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: Live stream, schedule for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, others during NASCAR All-Star Week

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., this is nothing new. The NASCAR Hall of Famer competed in a Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, when the CARS Tour visited the revived venue for the first time.

But for Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and many more NASCAR stars, this week’s Late Model races at North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of NASCAR All-Star Week are brand-new opportunities to compete on the historic, 0.625-mile oval.

Both Tuesday’s ASA STARS National Tour race (ECMD 150; 7:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing) and Wednesday’s CARS Tour races (Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and Window World 125; 8 p.m. ET on FloRacing) will feature big NASCAR names on the entry lists.

In addition to Earnhardt, Elliott and Harvick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suarez, Harrison Burton and many more NASCAR national series drivers will race Late Models on either Tuesday or Wednesday evening.

The complete list of NASCAR drivers racing in late model events at North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Week can be found below, as can information on how to watch both nights on FloRacing.

North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: TV channel, live stream

Tuesday’s ASA STARS National Tour race and Wednesday’s CARS Tour races will be shown live on FloRacing, NASCAR’s streaming home for grassroots racing. None of the Late Model action during NASCAR All-Star Week will broadcast on TV.

Below is the complete live stream schedule for the Late Model races on Tuesday and Wednesday of NASCAR All-Star Week.

Date Race Start time How to watch Tuesday, May 16 ECMD 150 (ASA STARS National Tour) 7:30 p.m. ET FloRacing Wednesday, May 17 Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (CARS Tour Pro Late Models) 8 p.m. ET FloRacing Wednesday, May 17 Window World 125 (CARS Tour Late Model Stocks) 9:30 p.m. ET (Approximately) FloRacing

How to watch Dale Earnhardt Jr. race at North Wilkesboro in 2023

As was the case last year, when he finished third in the main event, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is entered in the Late Model Stock portion of Wednesday night’s CARS Tour show at North Wilkesboro.

The Late Model Stock feature is the second of two CARS Tour races Wednesday. Both will be shown live on FloRacing. Earnhardt’s race is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Earnhardt recently recalled how last year’s Late Model Stock race at North Wilkesboro felt, and he expects a similar scene in 2023.

“Everybody was just so happy to be there, and as soon as the cars started rolling, everybody was like, you know, sort of this surreal moment where you‘re thinking, ‘Man, I can‘t believe that this is happening,‘” Earnhardt said. “And I was thinking that in the car and after the race, and I‘m like, ‘I just can‘t believe that we actually raced here, and that we had such a great turnout, and we had such great energy.‘ And everybody, even all the drivers, competitors are just so happy to be part of it.

“And I think that it‘s just going to multiply when we go there for the All-Star Week, and when we‘re all standing there, all of us here, when we‘re standing there, for that race to begin, that moment is going to happen for all of us. We‘re going to be like, ‘I never thought this would happen. I can‘t believe this is actually about to happen.\"”

NASCAR drivers racing Late Models against Dale Earnhardt Jr. at North Wilkesboro in 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is just one of several famous NASCAR names on the entry lists for the Late Model races at North Wilkesboro for All-Star Week. Many are current NASCAR national series competitors who want practice ahead of the week’s Craftsman Truck Series or Cup Series action; others simply want chances to run Late Models at an historic facility.

Including Earnhardt, below are the NASCAR national series drivers entered to race in the three Late Model features scheduled at North Wilkesboro.

ECMD 150 (ASA STARS National Tour): Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Noah Gragson

Erik Jones

Daniel Suarez

Carson Hocevar

Sammy Smith

Grant Enfinger

Ty Majeski

Chandler Smith

Chase Elliott

William Byron

Johnny Sauter

William Sawalich

Conner Jones

Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (CARS Tour Pro Late Models): Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Garrett Smithley

Carson Hocevar

Bret Holmes

Corey Heim

Window World 125 (CARS Tour Late Model Stocks): Wednesday, May 17 at (approximately) 9:30 p.m. ET

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kevin Harvick

Chase Briscoe

Ross Chastain

Daniel Suarez

Harrison Burton

Brad Keselowski

Harrison Burton

Kaden Honeycutt

William Sawalich

Tyler Ankrum

Conner Jones

North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: Schedule for NASCAR All-Star Week

FloRacing‘s coverage of each night of Late Model racing at North Wilkesboro during NASCAR All-Star Week will begin at 4:40 p.m ET. Meaning fans can watch qualifying ahead of all feature races.

Including the qualifying and race start times on Tuesday and Wednesday, below is the complete schedule for Late Models at North Wilkesboro.

Tuesday, May 16

Wednesday, May 17

NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: TV channel, schedule

The Late Model races on Tuesday and Wednesday of NASCAR All-Star Week will precede a packed schedule of national series action at North Wilkesboro.

The action continues with All-Star Friday on Friday, May 19, when both the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will practice ahead of a Pit Crew Challenge for Cup teams that will set the starting lineup for Saturday night‘s qualifying heat races.

Saturday, May 20 will feature the Craftsman Truck Series race, the Tyson 250. The Truck race will broadcast live on Fox starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Following the Truck race Saturday will be the pair of 60-lap qualifying heats for the Cup Series.

The capper for NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro on Sunday, May 21 will be both the All-Star Open and the All-Star race for the Cup Series. Both the Open (5:30 p.m. ET) and the race (8 p.m. ET) will broadcast live on FS1.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series at North Wilkesboro in 2023.

Friday, May 19

Series Time Event TV channel (Radio) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 3:05 p.m. ET Practice FS1 NASCAR Cup Series 4 p.m. ET Practice FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM) NASCAR Cup Series 5:45 p.m. ET Qualifying (All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge) FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)

Saturday, May 20

Series Time Event TV channel (Radio) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 10:30 a.m. ET Qualifying FS1 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 1:30 p.m. ET Tyson 250 FOX (MRN, SiriusXM) NASCAR Cup Series 7:35 p.m. ET All-Star Race Heat No. 1 FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM) NASCAR Cup Series 8:15 p.m. ET All-Star Race Heat No. 2 FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, May 21

Series Time Event TV channel (Radio) NASCAR Cup Series 5:30 p.m. ET All-Star Open FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM) NASCAR Cup Series 8 p.m. ET All-Star Race FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)

NASCAR recently announced the format for the 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. The winningest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in North Wilkesboro Speedway history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip will serve as co-Grand Marshals.