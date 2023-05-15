North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: Live stream, schedule for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, others during NASCAR All-Star Week
For Dale Earnhardt Jr., this is nothing new. The NASCAR Hall of Famer competed in a Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, when the CARS Tour visited the revived venue for the first time.
But for Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and many more NASCAR stars, this week’s Late Model races at North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of NASCAR All-Star Week are brand-new opportunities to compete on the historic, 0.625-mile oval.
Both Tuesday’s ASA STARS National Tour race (ECMD 150; 7:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing) and Wednesday’s CARS Tour races (Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and Window World 125; 8 p.m. ET on FloRacing) will feature big NASCAR names on the entry lists.
In addition to Earnhardt, Elliott and Harvick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suarez, Harrison Burton and many more NASCAR national series drivers will race Late Models on either Tuesday or Wednesday evening.
The complete list of NASCAR drivers racing in late model events at North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Week can be found below, as can information on how to watch both nights on FloRacing.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: TV channel, live stream
Tuesday’s ASA STARS National Tour race and Wednesday’s CARS Tour races will be shown live on FloRacing, NASCAR’s streaming home for grassroots racing. None of the Late Model action during NASCAR All-Star Week will broadcast on TV.
Below is the complete live stream schedule for the Late Model races on Tuesday and Wednesday of NASCAR All-Star Week.
Date
Race
Start time
How to watch
Tuesday, May 16
ECMD 150 (ASA STARS National Tour)
7:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 17
Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (CARS Tour Pro Late Models)
8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 17
Window World 125 (CARS Tour Late Model Stocks)
9:30 p.m. ET (Approximately)
How to watch Dale Earnhardt Jr. race at North Wilkesboro in 2023
As was the case last year, when he finished third in the main event, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is entered in the Late Model Stock portion of Wednesday night’s CARS Tour show at North Wilkesboro.
The Late Model Stock feature is the second of two CARS Tour races Wednesday. Both will be shown live on FloRacing. Earnhardt’s race is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.
Earnhardt recently recalled how last year’s Late Model Stock race at North Wilkesboro felt, and he expects a similar scene in 2023.
“Everybody was just so happy to be there, and as soon as the cars started rolling, everybody was like, you know, sort of this surreal moment where you‘re thinking, ‘Man, I can‘t believe that this is happening,‘” Earnhardt said. “And I was thinking that in the car and after the race, and I‘m like, ‘I just can‘t believe that we actually raced here, and that we had such a great turnout, and we had such great energy.‘ And everybody, even all the drivers, competitors are just so happy to be part of it.
“And I think that it‘s just going to multiply when we go there for the All-Star Week, and when we‘re all standing there, all of us here, when we‘re standing there, for that race to begin, that moment is going to happen for all of us. We‘re going to be like, ‘I never thought this would happen. I can‘t believe this is actually about to happen.\"”
NASCAR drivers racing Late Models against Dale Earnhardt Jr. at North Wilkesboro in 2023
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is just one of several famous NASCAR names on the entry lists for the Late Model races at North Wilkesboro for All-Star Week. Many are current NASCAR national series competitors who want practice ahead of the week’s Craftsman Truck Series or Cup Series action; others simply want chances to run Late Models at an historic facility.
Including Earnhardt, below are the NASCAR national series drivers entered to race in the three Late Model features scheduled at North Wilkesboro.
ECMD 150 (ASA STARS National Tour): Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Noah Gragson
Erik Jones
Daniel Suarez
Carson Hocevar
Sammy Smith
Grant Enfinger
Ty Majeski
Chandler Smith
Chase Elliott
William Byron
Johnny Sauter
William Sawalich
Conner Jones
Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (CARS Tour Pro Late Models): Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET
Garrett Smithley
Carson Hocevar
Bret Holmes
Corey Heim
Window World 125 (CARS Tour Late Model Stocks): Wednesday, May 17 at (approximately) 9:30 p.m. ET
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Kevin Harvick
Chase Briscoe
Ross Chastain
Daniel Suarez
Harrison Burton
Brad Keselowski
Kaden Honeycutt
William Sawalich
Tyler Ankrum
Conner Jones
North Wilkesboro Speedway Late Model races: Schedule for NASCAR All-Star Week
FloRacing‘s coverage of each night of Late Model racing at North Wilkesboro during NASCAR All-Star Week will begin at 4:40 p.m ET. Meaning fans can watch qualifying ahead of all feature races.
Including the qualifying and race start times on Tuesday and Wednesday, below is the complete schedule for Late Models at North Wilkesboro.
Tuesday, May 16
Wednesday, May 17
NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: TV channel, schedule
The Late Model races on Tuesday and Wednesday of NASCAR All-Star Week will precede a packed schedule of national series action at North Wilkesboro.
The action continues with All-Star Friday on Friday, May 19, when both the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will practice ahead of a Pit Crew Challenge for Cup teams that will set the starting lineup for Saturday night‘s qualifying heat races.
Saturday, May 20 will feature the Craftsman Truck Series race, the Tyson 250. The Truck race will broadcast live on Fox starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Following the Truck race Saturday will be the pair of 60-lap qualifying heats for the Cup Series.
The capper for NASCAR All-Star Week at North Wilkesboro on Sunday, May 21 will be both the All-Star Open and the All-Star race for the Cup Series. Both the Open (5:30 p.m. ET) and the race (8 p.m. ET) will broadcast live on FS1.
Below is the complete TV schedule for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series at North Wilkesboro in 2023.
Friday, May 19
Series
Time
Event
TV channel (Radio)
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
3:05 p.m. ET
Practice
FS1
NASCAR Cup Series
4 p.m. ET
Practice
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
NASCAR Cup Series
5:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying (All-Star Pit-Crew Challenge)
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
Saturday, May 20
Series
Time
Event
TV channel (Radio)
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
10:30 a.m. ET
Qualifying
FS1
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
1:30 p.m. ET
Tyson 250
FOX (MRN, SiriusXM)
NASCAR Cup Series
7:35 p.m. ET
All-Star Race Heat No. 1
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
NASCAR Cup Series
8:15 p.m. ET
All-Star Race Heat No. 2
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, May 21
Series
Time
Event
TV channel (Radio)
NASCAR Cup Series
5:30 p.m. ET
All-Star Open
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
NASCAR Cup Series
8 p.m. ET
All-Star Race
FS1 (MRN, SiriusXM)
NASCAR recently announced the format for the 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. The winningest NASCAR Cup Series drivers in North Wilkesboro Speedway history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip will serve as co-Grand Marshals.