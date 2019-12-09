North Wilkesboro Speedway gets makeover for ‘date’ with iRacing

North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since September 1996 and it’s not about to anytime soon.

But, thanks to the efforts of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the historic short track may soon have a second digital-based life on the iRacing simulator.

Earnhardt posted images on social media Monday showing the track’s aging surface cleared of debris that had grown up on it over the years.

With the images, Earnhardt said the track is “getting a trim for an important date with @iRacing.”

This comes a few months after Earnhardt discussed the subject of cleaning the racing surface and scanning it for use on iRacing with Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith on an episode of “The Dale Jr. Download.”





Of course @DaleJr found a way to turn some laps today at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/TqTdMbfzlM — Steve Myers (@iRacingMyers) December 9, 2019



