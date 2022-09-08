North Wilkesboro returns, will host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
NASCAR.com brings you Up To Speed on the return of North Wilkesboro and its place on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule hosting the All-Star Race.
The NASCAR Cup Series will make a stunning return to a revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway next season, visiting one of its original tracks for the 2023 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season. Officials from NASCAR and track ownership group Speedway Motorsports met in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday morning to […]
