North Wales Crusaders to be taken over by Dubai company

A financial company from Dubai is due to take over North Wales Crusaders with the ambition of returning the club to the Super League.

Elkaleh LLC has reached an agreement with Crusaders' board of directors to become the majority shareholder.

Owner Jamie Elkaleh said it would be an "honour to return North Wales Crusaders to the forefront of the game” and looks forward to sharing his “long-term ambitions”.

The deal must first be approved by the Rugby Football League.

The North Wales Crusaders were formed from the ashes of the former Crusaders who had a brief three-year spell in the Super League before reforming under their new name in 2012.

Crusaders last played in the Championship in 2014 and since 2021 have played in Colwyn Bay having previously been based in Wrexham.

“The beauty of North Wales Crusaders lies in its rich history, compelling story and the passionate fans who form its heart,” added Elkaleh.

“My ambition is to elevate North Wales Crusaders and achieve that by strengthening our connection with North Wales as well as significant rebuilding efforts.”