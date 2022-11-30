North Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Friday, December 2

North Texas vs UTSA Conference USA Championship Prediction Game Preview

North Texas vs UTSA Conference USA Championship How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: North Texas (7-5), UTSA (10-2)

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green came close the first time around.

They went to UTSA, got the passing game going, and had their chances in the 31-27 loss. As long as they can keep bombing away, they’ll have a shot.

Consistency has been a bit of an issue, but no one in Conference USA gets more big plays out of the passing game partly because no on in the conference is better in pass protection. Giving QB Austin Aune time to work won’t be a problem – UTSA doesn’t have much of a pass rush to worry about.

Aune struggled with his accuracy, but he threw for 325 yards and three scores in the first meeting. He’ll come up with close to 300 yards in this to keep up the pressure.

However …

Why UTSA Will Win

North Texas might have been strong the first time around, but UTSA did win.

Frank Harris threw a pick, but the offense was well balanced, there weren’t any big problems moving the chains, and it should all work again against a North Texas defense that allows over 450 yards per game.

On a nine-game winning streak, the defending Conference USA champion has the consistency North Texas doesn’t. It has the ability to run or 250 yards, bomb away when needed, and keep things moving against a defense that’s awful at coming up with third down stops.

The Mean Green are 5-0 when allowing fewer than 150 rushing yards and 2-5 when giving up more. UTEP is 7-0 when hitting the 150 mark.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas isn’t going to make this easy.

Just when it seems like UTSA has things under control, the Mean Green big plays will connect to keep the pressure on.

The UTSA offense will be steady throughout, it’ll control the clock late, and the program will make it two Conference USA championships in a row in a fun back-and-forth shootout.

North Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 41, North Texas 31

Line: UTSA -8.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

North Texas vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

