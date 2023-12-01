North Texas transfer WR Ja’Mori Maclin announces offer from Colorado

After an impressive 2023 season at North Texas, Ja’Mori Maclin entered the transfer portal earlier this week and quickly became one of the most highly sought-after wide receivers.

His early offers list includes several notable programs: Cincinnati, Ole Miss, LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, UCF, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Cal and Colorado. Maclin, the cousin of former NFL wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, announced his offer from the Buffs on Thursday.

At North Texas this season, Maclin hauled in 1,004 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 57 receptions. He was previously at Missouri from 2020-21.

Describing Maclin as a big-play WR would be an understatement as he had reception longs of 80, 59, 64, 54 and 49 yards in games this season.

Colorado offered! Glory to God pic.twitter.com/59hAN1toJ1 — Ja’Mori Maclin (@routerunner9) November 30, 2023

While the Buffaloes currently don’t lack depth at WR, someone will have to fill the shoes of Xavier Weaver, who finished with just under 1,000 receiving yards in his final college season.

