North Texas shocks Purdue in OT, adding to Big Ten's struggles
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek talks about North Texas' first NCAA Tourney win in program history, including the Big Ten's woes in the Tourney thus far.
No. 9 Wisconsin breezed past No. 8 North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as embarrassments continue to pile up for the Tar Heels.
To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.
Purdue floundered in overtime again, same as the Ohio State game in the Big Ten Tournament. The No. 4 seed Boilermakers' surprisingly successful season ended Friday night with a first-round NCAA Tournament upset, 78-69, to No. 13 North Texas. "The two games we lost, we had control," freshman Jaden Ivey said.
The Big Ten qualified nine teams, but three already are out after just two days of play in the men's NCAA Tournament.
Cade Cunningham vowed to lead Oklahoma State to a strong run through the NCAA Tournament. The freshman All-American didn't have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead the Cowboys to a 69-60 victory over Liberty on Friday night in a Midwest Region first round game.
After taking down No. 2 seed Ohio State, Oral Roberts proved it has the tools to play with anyone. So how far can the No. 15 seed go?
The Big Ten was the best conference in men's college basketball again this season. Will that actually translate to a title this time around?
No. 4 seed FSU men's basketball team will face a UNC-Greensboro squad that plays up-tempo and boasts deep lineup.
NCAA TOURNAMENT: #4 PURDUE (18-9) vs. #13 NORTH TEXAS (17-9) PURDUE VS. NORTH TEXAS What When Time TV Radio NCAA TournamentRound 1(Lucas Oil Stadium) FridayMarch 19 7:25 p.m. ET TNT Purdue Radio Network In-Game Updates: @brianneubert | @GoldandBlackcomMore: GoldandBlack.
Participants in the women's tournament in San Antonio have contrasted the difference in their accommodations and those at the men's tournament.
Virginia Tech's joy was short-lived after forcing overtime with a late 3-pointer.
A former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison after admitting he accepted $200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students as fake athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 48, is among several sports coaches at top universities, including Yale and Georgetown, who federal prosecutors in Boston have brought charges against related to the U.S. college admissions scandal. He is one of 57 people charged over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure their children's college admissions.