North Texas schools take home state soccer titles

Four soccer programs from North Texas brought home state titles over the weekend.

Last one, best one. We're going to miss you Kenna,Brooke,Kaitlyn and Claire!!! 😢 all 4 have won 3 state title rings but the most important thing they won while at CHS was our hearts 🥰 Team win today-ladies take a bow, you just won the state championship!!!!! 👏🤜💪 pic.twitter.com/6uD4ATPlpb — Celina Lady Bobcats Soccer (@CelinaSoccer) April 12, 2024

The Celina girls team won the 4A state championship. Celina beat Boerne 1-0 with forward Grace Pritchard scoring the only goal. It is Celina's third-straight state championship.

Audrey Gilbert (Frisco Wakeland) was named the Girls Conf. 5A #UILState Soccer Championship Match MVP with 6 shots and 2 goals. ⚽️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/RO1bPQdirH — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 13, 2024

The Frisco Wakeland girls took home the 5A title, defeating Colleyville Heritage 3-2. All 5 goals in the game were scored in the second half, including two by Wakeland's Audrey Gilbert and one by sub Ana Carrera. Forward Addison Shimmick scored two goals on two shots for Colleyville Heritage.

Congratulations Prosper, the Girls Conf 6A #UILState Soccer STATE CHAMPS! On their first state appearance, they finished the job and took home the gold! 🦅🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TGhX13kQZk — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 13, 2024

The Prosper girls team shut out Austin Westlake to win the 6A state title, with midfielder Olivia Hess scoring the only goal. It was the Eagles' first state title in program history.

The 2024 UIL Texas HS Boys Soccer State Champions! #PantherPride 💙🤍🖤Ⓜ️⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/uu4O9Wb2fz — Midlothian High School (@MHSPanthers) April 14, 2024

On the boys side, Midlothian won the 5A state title, defeating the Frisco Wakeland boys 3-1. Goalie Kyle Allen had 8 saves and Caden Naizer, Ayden Hildreth and Landon Exley scored for the Panthers.

It was the first championship in the history of school's soccer program.